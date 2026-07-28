Chennai: Woman Injured After Jumping Off Moving Train To Catch Phone Snatcher

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Officer jumped off train chasing phone thief.

Sustained severe head injuries; hospitalised for treatment.

Public apprehended thief, handed him to police.

A 26-year-old woman officer of the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Department sustained critical head injuries after jumping off a moving suburban train to chase a thief who snatched her mobile phone at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station near Chennai The victim, identified as Adolin Prabha, hails from Tenkasi and resides at a women's hostel in Light House, Chennai.

According to railway police, Prabha was travelling on a Chennai Beach-bound local train while engaged in a phone conversation on Monday. As the train slowly pulled out of the platform, an unidentified man snatched her phone in the blink of an eye and jumped onto the platform to escape.

Prabha instinctively jumped off the moving train to pursue the criminal. However, she lost her balance upon landing and fell onto the platform. She suffered severe lacerations across her face and head.

Alert commuters rushed to her aid and immediately transported her to the Tambaram government hospital. Doctors administered 32 stitches to her head, and she is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Simultaneously, members of the public chased down the fleeing thief, apprehending him on the spot before handing him over to the Tambaram railway police.

Police identified the accused as Ajay Nayak (28), a migrant worker from north India. Officers revealed that Nayak was heavily under the influence of cannabis (ganja) and attempted to disrupt police interrogation.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)