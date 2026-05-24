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HomeNewsIndiaAIIMS Delhi Team Reaches Bhopal To Conduct Twisha Sharma's 2nd Autopsy Today

AIIMS Delhi Team Reaches Bhopal To Conduct Twisha Sharma's 2nd Autopsy Today

The Supreme Court has also taken suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma death case amid growing demands for a fair probe. Accused husband Samarth Singh has also been sent to police custody.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 May 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
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  • Family alleges dowry harassment and seeks CBI investigation.

A four-member medical team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences arrived in Bhopal on Sunday to conduct a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma, following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The fresh autopsy was ordered after the High Court directed that a new medical examination be conducted by specialists from AIIMS Delhi. The doctors reportedly travelled to Bhopal with advanced medical equipment required for the procedure.

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the case. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

The apex court registered the case under the title: “In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepencies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home.”

The development comes amid mounting public scrutiny and allegations surrounding the handling of the investigation.

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Husband Remanded To Police Custody

Earlier on Saturday, a local court in Bhopal remanded Samarth Singh, the victim’s husband and the prime accused in the case, to seven days of police custody.

The remand, effective from May 23 to May 29, was granted to facilitate further interrogation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death.

The accused was produced before the magistrate following a medical examination.

However, counsel representing Samarth Singh opposed the police remand and indicated that a bail plea would be moved after completion of the seven-day custody period.

Medical Board Constituted For Fresh Examination

Authorities had earlier constituted a medical board to oversee the second post-mortem examination.

The move followed approval from a Bhopal court authorising the Director of AIIMS Delhi to supervise the procedure after a formal request from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Officials said the AIIMS team travelled with specialised instruments to ensure a detailed examination.

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Probe Intensifies

Samarth Singh had reportedly been absconding before he was arrested from Jabalpur on May 22.

Investigators have also issued three notices to his mother, Giribala Singh, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has already recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, had married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025.

Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment and dowry-related abuse by her husband and his relatives.

The allegations sparked widespread outrage and prompted demands for an impartial and comprehensive investigation.

Twisha’s family has continued to seek a “fair investigation” by the CBI as local police carry out their interrogation and evidence-gathering process.

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Before You Go

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations has Twisha Sharma's family made?

Twisha Sharma's family alleges that she was subjected to mental harassment and dowry-related abuse by her husband and his relatives. They are seeking a fair investigation into these claims.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
AIIMS CBI AIIMS Delhi Twisha Sharma Twisha Sharma Death Case
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