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HomeCitiesAAP Delhi Chief Saurabh Bhardwaj Booked Over Minor Survivor's Identity Disclosure

AAP Delhi Chief Saurabh Bhardwaj Booked Over Minor Survivor's Identity Disclosure

The case was registered at Janakpuri Police Station under 72 of the BNS and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has booked Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj for allegedly disclosing the identity of a three-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school in west Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Janakpuri Police Station under 72 (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences, etc) of the BNS and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, he said.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 57-year-old staff member inside a private school. The incident came to light on May 1 after the child's mother approached the police.

According to the complaint, the girl had attended school on April 30, only a day after her admission. After returning home, she complained of pain. When her mother questioned her, the child allegedly said that a staff member had taken her to a secluded area in the school premises and assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused staff member. Subsequently, a female teacher of the school was also arrested in connection with the case as the investigation progressed.

Now, a separate case has now been lodged against Bhardwaj for allegedly revealing the identity of the minor survivor, an act prohibited under law, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj in a post on X said, "BJP's Central Govt has filed one more FIR against me for disclosing the name of a school in the rape case of 3-year-old girl." 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Saurabh Bhardwaj DELHI NEWS Saurabh Bhardwaj FIR
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