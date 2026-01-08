Turkman Gate Protest: Who Is YouTuber Salman & Why Is Delhi Police Behind Him?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Police have stepped up their probe into the stone-pelting incident reported from the Turkman Gate area. Several police teams are currently tracking YouTuber Salman, who is accused of using social media to mobilise people and create unrest. Investigators say online calls and WhatsApp messages played a key role in building tension on the ground. The case has widened after police found that influential locals were also involved.

Authorities are now scanning digital evidence, CCTV footage and videos to identify and arrest everyone linked to the violence.

Delhi Police Search YouTuber Salman Over Turkman Gate Violence

Delhi Police have intensified efforts to locate YouTuber Salman, who is at the centre of the investigation. According to police sources, Salman allegedly asked people through social media to gather in the Turkman Gate area. Soon after, tensions escalated, and the situation turned violent.

During the investigation, police also found that some influential locals were using WhatsApp groups to encourage people to assemble at the site. Their alleged aim was to disturb public peace and block the police from doing their duty.



Based on technical analysis and witness inputs, multiple teams are carrying out raids to trace Salman and others involved.

Officials say the digital trail is a crucial part of the case. Social media posts, viral clips and message groups are being closely examined to understand who triggered the crowd and how the violence spread so quickly.

Samajwadi Party MP May Be Questioned In Stone-Pelting Probe

Police sources have also indicated that Mohibullah Nadvi, a Samajwadi Party MP, may be questioned in connection with the incident. Officials said the MP was present in the area before the stone-pelting began and stayed there despite requests from senior officers to leave.

A formal summons may soon be issued asking him to join the investigation. So far, police have identified 30 people allegedly linked to the violence. Arrest procedures have already started, and raids are ongoing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when police were conducting an anti-encroachment drive at Turkman Gate. During the operation, the police team was attacked with stones.

Investigators believe rumours were spread claiming that a mosque was being demolished, which caused panic and drew a large crowd.

To bring the situation under control, police used force. In the violence, five police personnel were injured. Authorities say strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of spreading rumours or inciting violence, including those active on social media platforms.