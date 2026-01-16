US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The US Department of the Treasury has issued a formal letter providing guidance on a conditional sanctions waiver on Chabahar Port, which will remain valid until 26 April 2026. Authorities from both sides are reportedly engaged in discussions to finalise the terms of this arrangement, ensuring compliance with the waiver conditions. The extension reflects ongoing efforts to maintain structured cooperation while adhering to regulatory requirements.

US Govt Grants India 6-Month Reprieve

Earlier, the US government has granted India a six-month reprieve from sanctions related to its operations at Iran’s Chabahar Port, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced at a weekly press briefing. Earlier, the United States had planned to impose penalties on companies involved in operating or funding the port, effective September 29, 2025. This reprieve was first extended to October 27, 2025, which expired recently. The latest extension now allows India to continue its operations at Chabahar until April 26, 2026.

India signed a 10-year lease for Chabahar Port in 2024, committing $120 million in direct investment and providing a $250 million line of credit. The port offers India a critical trade route, connecting the country directly to Afghanistan, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe, bypassing Pakistan.