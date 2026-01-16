Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April

US Treasury Extends Conditional Sanctions Waiver On Chabahar Port Guidance Until April

The US Department of the Treasury has extended India’s conditional sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port until 26 April 2026, allowing New Delhi to continue its strategic trade operations.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 06:40 PM (IST)



The US Department of the Treasury has issued a formal letter providing guidance on a conditional sanctions waiver on Chabahar Port, which will remain valid until 26 April 2026. Authorities from both sides are reportedly engaged in discussions to finalise the terms of this arrangement, ensuring compliance with the waiver conditions. The extension reflects ongoing efforts to maintain structured cooperation while adhering to regulatory requirements.

US Govt Grants India 6-Month Reprieve

Earlier, the US government has granted India a six-month reprieve from sanctions related to its operations at Iran’s Chabahar Port, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced at a weekly press briefing. Earlier, the United States had planned to impose penalties on companies involved in operating or funding the port, effective September 29, 2025. This reprieve was first extended to October 27, 2025, which expired recently. The latest extension now allows India to continue its operations at Chabahar until April 26, 2026.

India signed a 10-year lease for Chabahar Port in 2024, committing $120 million in direct investment and providing a $250 million line of credit. The port offers India a critical trade route, connecting the country directly to Afghanistan, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe, bypassing Pakistan.

 



About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
India
India
Personal Finance
India


