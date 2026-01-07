Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTurkman Gate Demolitions Recall Emergency-Era Excesses: Kerala CM

Turkman Gate Demolitions Recall Emergency-Era Excesses: Kerala CM

Trouble brewed when a social media post claimed the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive, and people started gathering there.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 10:49 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed the demolition drive at Turkman Gate in the national capital as "deeply disturbing" and a "grim reminder of the horrors of the Emergency".

Vijayan was referring to the anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday that has triggered violence as many people pelted stones at police personnel.

Trouble brewed when a social media post claimed the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive, and people started gathering there.

Vijayan, in a post on social media platform 'X', said that uprooting people in the dead of night was not justice, "but the BJP government’s execution of the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar".

"The demolition drive at Turkman Gate is deeply disturbing and a grim reminder of the horrors of the Emergency..." "This Bulldozer Raj targeting minorities and the marginalised must be resisted by all secular, democratic forces. We cannot allow history's darkest chapter to repeat," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala CM Pinarayi VIjayan Turkman Gate Turkman Gate Demolitions Emergency Era
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
Technology
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
Cities
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Delhi NCR
Turkman Gate Case: First Pictures Of Accused Surface; Kasif, Kaif, Arib, Adnan & Sameer Arrested
Turkman Gate Case: First Pictures Of Accused Surface; Kasif, Kaif, Arib, Adnan & Sameer Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Happy New year 2026: Prepare For A Harder World
Opinion
Embed widget