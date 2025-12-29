Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A disturbing case of alleged racial violence in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has taken a tragic turn, with a medical report revealing the extreme injuries suffered by 24-year-old Tripura student Angel Chakma, who succumbed after more than two weeks of hospital treatment. The findings have intensified the investigation, prompting authorities to formally add murder charges against the accused as the probe continues.

Medical Report Reveals Extent Of Injuries

A clinical assessment conducted by Graphic Era Hospital details the severe trauma Angel Chakma endured following the assault. Doctors documented deep lacerations on his back and the back of his head, along with multiple abrasions on his foot. Most alarmingly, the report confirmed that the entire right side of his body had lost motor power, affecting both his upper and lower limbs, accompanied by significant sensory impairment.

Further examination revealed damage to the spinal cord and fissures in the brain, indicating the seriousness of the head and neurological injuries. Despite continuous treatment for over 17 days, Angel’s condition deteriorated, and he ultimately passed away on December 26.

Incident Began Over Alleged Racial Abuse

The violent episode unfolded on December 9 near a roadside canteen under the Selakui police station limits. According to police accounts, Angel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma were allegedly targeted with racially abusive remarks by a group of men who appeared to be intoxicated. When the brothers protested the behaviour, the confrontation quickly escalated.

During the altercation, Angel was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and struck with a kada, suffering critical injuries to his head and back. He collapsed at the scene and was immediately rushed to hospital.

Police Action And Arrests

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh stated that the situation deteriorated within minutes and that the accused were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. Following a complaint from Angel’s family, police registered an FIR and constituted a special investigation team.

So far, five individuals have been arrested, Avnish Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Sumit, and Ayush Baroni. Two of the accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform facility. Another suspect remains absconding, believed to have fled to Nepal. Police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest, and a separate team has been deployed to assist in tracking him down.

Government Response And Legal Developments

The Uttarakhand government has expressed serious concern over the incident. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed the attack "completely unacceptable" and assured that stringent action would be taken against all those responsible.

With Angel Chakma’s death now confirmed, investigators have formally added murder charges to the case. Authorities continue to examine all aspects of the assault as the investigation progresses.