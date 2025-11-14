Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeCitiesTraffic Restrictions In Central Delhi Ahead Of PM Modi’s BJP Headquarters Visit

Traffic Restrictions In Central Delhi Ahead Of PM Modi’s BJP Headquarters Visit

Delhi Traffic Police impose central Delhi restrictions from 3–9 pm as PM Modi likely visits BJP HQ amid Bihar election results.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday announced traffic restrictions, diversions, and parking curbs in central Delhi between 3 pm and 9 pm, citing VVIP movement. Authorities warned commuters to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

The advisory comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the BJP headquarters. This follows the NDA’s projected strong performance in the Bihar elections, prompting heightened security measures in the city’s key areas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation

Affected routes And Diversions

The restrictions will impact both carriageways and service roads near prominent locations including W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road, and Press Road.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes wherever possible, and parking will be restricted along the affected roads during the hours specified. The Traffic Police have also urged commuters to stay updated via official advisories to avoid inconvenience.

Commuter Advisory And Public Guidance

Delhi Traffic Police emphasised that these measures are temporary and are part of standard security arrangements for VVIP movement. Citizens are urged to exercise patience, adhere to traffic rules, and follow the directions of on-ground officials.

With the festive season and weekend traffic adding to congestion, the advisory serves as a critical notice for daily commuters, commercial vehicles, and emergency services. Authorities have assured that normal traffic flow will resume after 9 pm.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP HQ Delhi Traffic Update PM Modi Visit Bihar Election 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget