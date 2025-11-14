Traffic Restrictions In Central Delhi Ahead Of PM Modi’s BJP Headquarters Visit

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday announced traffic restrictions, diversions, and parking curbs in central Delhi between 3 pm and 9 pm, citing VVIP movement. Authorities warned commuters to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

The advisory comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the BJP headquarters. This follows the NDA’s projected strong performance in the Bihar elections, prompting heightened security measures in the city’s key areas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation

Affected routes And Diversions

The restrictions will impact both carriageways and service roads near prominent locations including W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road, and Press Road.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes wherever possible, and parking will be restricted along the affected roads during the hours specified. The Traffic Police have also urged commuters to stay updated via official advisories to avoid inconvenience.

Commuter Advisory And Public Guidance

Delhi Traffic Police emphasised that these measures are temporary and are part of standard security arrangements for VVIP movement. Citizens are urged to exercise patience, adhere to traffic rules, and follow the directions of on-ground officials.

With the festive season and weekend traffic adding to congestion, the advisory serves as a critical notice for daily commuters, commercial vehicles, and emergency services. Authorities have assured that normal traffic flow will resume after 9 pm.