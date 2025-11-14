Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation

Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation

A suspicious bag found outside Mumbai’s CSMT station triggered a full evacuation. Police and bomb squad teams are inspecting the bag as security is tightened across the area.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A brief security scare unfolded near the CST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) bus depot on Thursday after an unattended bag was spotted outside the premises. Police teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the location and swiftly cordoned off the area as a precaution.

Following a detailed inspection, officials confirmed that the bag contained only clothes and papers, ruling out any danger. Normal movement resumed shortly after clearance.

ALSO READ: Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely

Bomb Squad Confirms Bag Was Harmless

Bomb squad officer Sachin Jadhav, who examined the bag, clarified that the situation required only basic intervention.

“The work I did was minimal; the bag contained nothing just clothes and papers,” he said. He added that the team responded to an alert call, and officials are now verifying the exact information communicated during the initial report.

Heightened Vigilance Across Mumbai After Delhi Blast

In the aftermath of the explosion near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which resulted in several fatalities and multiple injuries, Mumbai Police have ramped up monitoring across sensitive zones. Additional patrol units, intensive checks, and rapid-response teams have been deployed at major public areas, including religious sites and popular tourist spots such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Haji Ali Dargah, Siddhivinayak Temple and Mahalaxmi Temple.

Mumbai’s key railway stations like, CSMT, Dadar, Andheri and others, are now under stricter watch, with officers conducting detailed baggage checks, increased vehicle screening, and constant monitoring at all entry and exit gates. Commuter movement remains steady, but security personnel have visibly stepped up their presence to maintain control and ensure safety.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious item or behaviour to the police helpline 100 or the nearest police station. Residents have also been advised not to circulate unverified claims or rumours on social media, which could cause unnecessary panic during an already sensitive period.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
CSMT Station Mumbai News MAHARASHTRA NEWS
