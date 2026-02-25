Tourist From Bhopal Dies In Goa After Rented Thar Hits i20

A 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal lost his life after a rented Mahindra Thar SUV rammed into the rear of his family’s car at Happy Bar junction in Assagao, North Goa, on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Bhagatram Sharma, was travelling with his family in a Hyundai i20 when the collision occurred. He suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the hatchback sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are reported to be stable. A five-month-old baby who was also in the car was unharmed.

Police confirmed that the Thar involved in the crash had been hired on rent.

According to eyewitness accounts, some occupants of the SUV allegedly tried to change seats immediately after the accident. Videos that surfaced on social media show a man from the Thar speaking on the phone, reportedly saying, “Papa, I was at the intersection…,” before the audio becomes unclear. Three women can also be seen seated in the back of the damaged SUV.

Thar Seized After Accident

Tensions reportedly flared at the spot, with locals accusing the Thar’s occupants of attempting to shield the person who was driving at the time of the crash, allegedly a woman. Visuals from the scene show the rear portion of the Hyundai i20 badly crushed due to the impact.

Police have seized the SUV and registered a case of rash and negligent driving resulting in death. Investigators are also probing claims that there was an attempt to switch drivers after the collision.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the junction, along with eyewitness statements and forensic evidence, to determine who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The injured family members remain under treatment, while the infant is being kept under observation as a precaution.