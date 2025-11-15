'Continuous Combing Ops Underway': Haryana On High Alert After Delhi Blast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diaries of accused Dr. Umar and Dr. Muzammil revealed planning details and names of potential associates.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 11:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Haryana Home Secretary Sumita Mishra on Saturday said that the continuous combing operations are going on in the state following the Delhi terror attack.
 
Haryana was immediately put on high alert after the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, in which 12 people were killed and dozens of others were injured.
 
"The law is such that not everything can be disclosed. But, there is a high alert, and continuous combing operations are going on. And they will continue," she said.
 
Earlier, Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mentioned the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.
 
According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.
 
Delhi police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases.
 
Dr Umar, who was driving the car that exploded near the historic Red Fort, used to live in Al-Falah Medical College.
 
Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.
 
Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks.
 
However, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities, and that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 11:20 PM (IST)
HARYANA NEWS Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast
