HomeCities'They Put Something On Mumma, Then Burnt Her': Noida Woman's Son Tells How She Was Killed

A Greater Noida woman, Nikki, was burnt alive over a ₹36 lakh dowry demand. Her son tearfully said, “Papa killed mumma,” as police arrested her husband while others remain absconding.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A chilling video from Greater Noida has surfaced showing a woman, engulfed in flames, struggling to make her way down a staircase—just hours before she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday while being taken to a Delhi hospital.

The victim, identified as Nikki, was allegedly set on fire by her husband and mother-in-law in front of her young son, who later described the horrific ordeal.

“They first poured something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire with a lighter,” the boy recounted, his voice trembling as he nodded when asked if his father was responsible.

Nine-Year Marriage Ends in Dowry Death

Nikki had been married for nine years to Vipin Bhati, a resident of Sirsa village in Greater Noida. According to her elder sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, Nikki was killed after she failed to bring ₹36 lakh in dowry that her in-laws allegedly demanded.

“They kept torturing us, saying they didn’t get enough during the wedding. They asked for ₹36 lakh from our family,” Kanchan said. She also alleged that she was beaten for dowry in the same house hours before Nikki was set on fire.

“They told me, ‘We got dowry for one, what about the other? You are better off dead—we will remarry,’” she added, recalling how she watched helplessly as her sister was burnt alive.

Harrowing Visual Evidence

Disturbing videos have emerged from the incident. In one clip, Nikki is seen being dragged and assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law. Another video shows her sitting on the floor, her body covered in severe burn injuries.

Neighbours rushed her to Fortis Hospital in Noida. She was later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, but tragically died on the way. Following a complaint filed by Nikki’s sister, police registered a case at Kasna police station against her husband Vipin, brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, mother-in-law Daya, and father-in-law Satveer.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
