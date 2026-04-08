Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'There Is No One Except Allah…' Row Over Question At Ujjain University Exam

'There Is No One Except Allah…' Row Over Question At Ujjain University Exam

The university administration in Ujjain took note of the matter and referred it to the examination committee for review.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 03:01 PM (IST)

A controversy has erupted at Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain after a question in a university exam sparked objections from several groups.

The issue relates to a question asked in the foundation course exam for third-year students of BCom, BBA, and BCA programmes. The question paper, under the language and culture section, was asked under the “language and culture” section, relating to the concept of God.

The controversial question read: “There is no one except Allah…,” followed by multiple-choice options such as Someshwar, Khuda, Shaktivaan, and “one who punishes.”

Following objections raised by some organisations in Ratlam, the university administration took note of the matter and referred it to the examination committee for review.
There Is No One Except Allah…' Row Over Question At Ujjain University Exam

University Responds, Probe Underway

Responding to the controversy, Registrar Anil Kumar Sharma said that there is a defined process for handling such issues. He explained that if any question is found to be inappropriate or controversial, it is examined by a committee of subject experts to assess whether it aligns with the syllabus and academic standards.

He added that action will be taken based on the committee’s recommendations. If any lapse is found, the concerned examiner may be issued a notice and further steps could follow.

The registrar emphasised that this is an academic matter and a final decision will be made only after a thorough review. The investigation into the disputed question is currently underway.

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Ujjain News Ujjain University Question Paper
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'There Is No One Except Allah…' Row Over Question At Ujjain University Exam
'There Is No One Except Allah…' Row Over Question At Ujjain University Exam
Cities
Mumbai Metro Line 9, Line 2B Phase 1 Begin Operations, Connectivity Gets Major Boost
Mumbai Metro Line 9, Line 2B Phase 1 Begin Operations, Connectivity Gets Major Boost
Cities
Akhilesh Slams BJP Over Ravi Kishan’s ‘Stress Buster’ Remark For Yogi Adityanath: ‘MP Is Not CM’s Toy’
Akhilesh Slams BJP Over Ravi Kishan’s ‘Stress Buster’ Remark For Yogi Adityanath
Cities
Delhi Metro Timings Changed For Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans Clash Today. Check Details
Delhi Metro Timings Changed For Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans Clash Today. Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget