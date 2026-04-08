'There Is No One Except Allah…' Row Over Question At Ujjain University Exam

A controversy has erupted at Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain after a question in a university exam sparked objections from several groups.

The issue relates to a question asked in the foundation course exam for third-year students of BCom, BBA, and BCA programmes. The question paper, under the language and culture section, was asked under the “language and culture” section, relating to the concept of God.

The controversial question read: “There is no one except Allah…,” followed by multiple-choice options such as Someshwar, Khuda, Shaktivaan, and “one who punishes.”

Following objections raised by some organisations in Ratlam, the university administration took note of the matter and referred it to the examination committee for review.



University Responds, Probe Underway

Responding to the controversy, Registrar Anil Kumar Sharma said that there is a defined process for handling such issues. He explained that if any question is found to be inappropriate or controversial, it is examined by a committee of subject experts to assess whether it aligns with the syllabus and academic standards.

He added that action will be taken based on the committee’s recommendations. If any lapse is found, the concerned examiner may be issued a notice and further steps could follow.

The registrar emphasised that this is an academic matter and a final decision will be made only after a thorough review. The investigation into the disputed question is currently underway.