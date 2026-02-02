Ex-Telangana CM KCR Grilled By SIT For 4 Hours Over Phone Tapping Allegations

Telangana’s former Chief Minister and BRS chief, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), faced a nearly four-hour-long interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, in connection with the ongoing phone tapping case.

The questioning took place at his Nandi Nagar residence in Banjara Hills, which was secured by a heavy police presence during the investigation. Despite the legal proceedings, thousands of KCR supporters gathered outside, maintaining high spirits throughout the day.

According to media reports, police officials arrived at KCR’s residence around 1:00 p.m. and continued the questioning until approximately 5:30 p.m. During the session, investigators asked KCR about his communications with IPS officers and the alleged orders related to phone tapping. Sources indicated that the SIT also focused on whether the former Chief Minister had prior knowledge of the entire operation.

Crowd Gathers Outside KCR’s Residence

Outside KCR’s home, the atmosphere was markedly different. As news spread that the SIT had arrived, BRS workers and supporters took to the streets in solidarity. After the questioning concluded and SIT officials departed, KCR emerged to acknowledge the crowd, boosting the morale of his supporters assembled at his Nandi Nagar residence.

The matter first gained public attention following the formation of the Congress-led government in the state, when allegations surfaced that the previous BRS government had allegedly conducted illegal phone tapping of political rivals, members of the judiciary, and even legislators from its own party. Several senior police officials, including former Intelligence Chief Pranav Kumar Rao, have already been arrested in connection with the case.

This is the first instance in Telangana where a former Chief Minister has been questioned for such an extended duration in the phone tapping case.

KCR’s composed demeanor and engagement with supporters indicate his continued political confidence. Observers now await potential revelations from the SIT’s interrogation and whether the proceedings will have broader political ramifications in the state.