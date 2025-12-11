Telangana Engineering Student Fatally Attacked With Cricket Bat By Girlfriend’s Family

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTelangana Engineering Student Fatally Attacked With Cricket Bat By Girlfriend’s Family

A second-year engineering student in Telangana was allegedly beaten to death with a cricket bat by his girlfriend’s family after being called to discuss marriage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking case from Telangana’s Sangareddy district has raised serious questions about honour, intolerance and the tragic consequences of family disputes. A young engineering student, Jyothi Sravan Sai, lost his life after being brutally attacked, allegedly by the family of the woman he was in a relationship with.

Who Was The Victim?

Sravan, a second-year B.Tech student pursuing Computer Science and Engineering at St. Peter's Engineering College in Maisammaguda, had been living in a rented room in Qutbullapur while focusing on his studies. At just 20, he had been trying to balance academics with a relationship he deeply cared about.

A Relationship Under Pressure

According to Ameenpur Circle Inspector Naresh, Sravan had been in a relationship with Sreeja, a 19-year-old from Isukabavi in Beeramguda. Their relationship, however, had repeatedly run into opposition from Sreeja’s family, who had warned the young student several times to end it.

Despite the tension, the couple continued to stay in touch, until the day everything went terribly wrong.

Called Home To Discuss Marriage, Met With Violence

On the day of the incident, Sreeja’s parents reportedly invited Sravan to their home, telling him they wanted to discuss the possibility of the couple’s marriage. Trusting their intentions, he went.

What happened next, police say, was sudden and brutal.

The family, along with Sreeja’s mother, allegedly assaulted Sravan with a cricket bat, inflicting severe head injuries and multiple fractures to his leg and ribs. The attack left him critically wounded.

Rushed To Hospital, Declared Dead

Sravan was taken to a private hospital in Kukatpally, but doctors declared him dead shortly after arrival. His death has sent shockwaves through the local community and the student fraternity.

Police Investigation Underway

Ameenpur Police have registered a case of murder and recovered the cricket bat used in the assault. The crime scene has been documented, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honour Killing Case Engineering Student Death Telangana News Telangana Student Killed Cricket Bat Murder
