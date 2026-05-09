Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Warning For Chennai, Delta Districts Amid Low Pressure System

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu braces for widespread rainfall as weather systems intensify.

Orange and yellow alerts issued for districts expecting heavy rain.

Chennai anticipates thunderstorms with potential for waterlogging.

Atmospheric systems in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal drive change.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next two days as weather systems intensify across the southern peninsula. Authorities have issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts including Chennai, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

According to the latest weather update, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places across south Tamil Nadu and at a few locations in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in isolated areas.

Orange Alert For Delta And Coastal Districts

Days after hot scorching sun, an orange alert has been issued for May 9 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over several coastal and delta districts. These include Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal.

Meteorologists have warned that some regions may witness intense spells of rain capable of causing localised flooding and waterlogging.

Yellow Alert Covers Chennai And Several Interior Districts

A yellow alert has also been issued for multiple districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi.

For May 10, heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over southern districts including Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.

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Chennai Likely To Receive Thunderstorms In Next 24 Hours

Weather officials said Chennai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with moderate to heavy rain likely in some areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected during evening or night hours.

The rainfall activity could lead to temporary traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas across the city and suburbs.

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What Is Causing The Sudden Weather Shift?

Meteorologists attributed the sudden change in weather to multiple atmospheric systems developing over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. An upper air cyclonic circulation currently persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region off the Kerala coast, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Another upper air cyclonic circulation, which was earlier positioned over the Comorin region, has now shifted over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 11, 2026.