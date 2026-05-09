Several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive widespread rainfall. Alerts have been issued for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Warning For Chennai, Delta Districts Amid Low Pressure System
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rainfall Update: Heavy rain alerts issued across Tamil Nadu as cyclonic circulations trigger thunderstorms, gusty winds and widespread showers.
- Tamil Nadu braces for widespread rainfall as weather systems intensify.
- Orange and yellow alerts issued for districts expecting heavy rain.
- Chennai anticipates thunderstorms with potential for waterlogging.
- Atmospheric systems in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal drive change.
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next two days as weather systems intensify across the southern peninsula. Authorities have issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts including Chennai, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
According to the latest weather update, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places across south Tamil Nadu and at a few locations in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in isolated areas.
Orange Alert For Delta And Coastal Districts
Days after hot scorching sun, an orange alert has been issued for May 9 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over several coastal and delta districts. These include Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal.
Meteorologists have warned that some regions may witness intense spells of rain capable of causing localised flooding and waterlogging.
Yellow Alert Covers Chennai And Several Interior Districts
A yellow alert has also been issued for multiple districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi.
For May 10, heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over southern districts including Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.
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Chennai Likely To Receive Thunderstorms In Next 24 Hours
Weather officials said Chennai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with moderate to heavy rain likely in some areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected during evening or night hours.
The rainfall activity could lead to temporary traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas across the city and suburbs.
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What Is Causing The Sudden Weather Shift?
Meteorologists attributed the sudden change in weather to multiple atmospheric systems developing over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. An upper air cyclonic circulation currently persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region off the Kerala coast, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
Another upper air cyclonic circulation, which was earlier positioned over the Comorin region, has now shifted over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.
Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 11, 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What weather conditions are expected in Tamil Nadu over the next two days?
Which districts are under an orange alert, and what does it signify?
An orange alert is issued for coastal and delta districts like Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Thanjavur. It warns of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, potentially causing localized flooding.
What is the weather forecast for Chennai in the next 24 hours?
Chennai is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain likely in some areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also anticipated, especially in the evening or night.
What is causing the current weather changes in Tamil Nadu?
The weather shift is attributed to atmospheric systems developing over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. These include cyclonic circulations and an expected low-pressure area.