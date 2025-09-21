Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suvendu Adhikari Targets Mamata Banerjee Over Durga Puja Inauguration Amid Pitru Paksha

Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting Hindu traditions by inaugurating Durga Puja pandals during Pitru Paksha, sparking political row in Bengal.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Hindu traditions by inaugurating Durga Puja pandals during Pitru Paksha.

Pitru Paksha is a 15 or 16-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to honouring ancestors, known as Pitrs, through rituals and food offerings called Shraddha.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "This is an attack on Hindu traditions. Today is the last day of Pitru Paksha. No auspicious work is done during Pitru Paksha." He alleged that Banerjee was trying to exploit religious sentiments for political gains with elections six months away."

The BJP leader also claimed that Banerjee's administration had failed to meet the expectations of minority voters.

"They have not got employment, healthcare, or education. She is unable to provide them with essential amenities. Therefore, she is playing on their religious sentiments. She is trying to celebrate a Hindu festival as a cultural event, which is not right," Adhikari said.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Banerjee inaugurated the Tala Prattoy Pandal for Durga Puja and lauded the committees for completing their work despite adverse weather.

"It is raining everywhere in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and all the water is entering West Bengal through Farakka. It is also raining in Jharkhand. I am worried about the high tide coming tomorrow. The way the puja committees are completing the pandals in the torrential rain is commendable," the Chief Minister said.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual festival that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. According to the calendar, the festival will begin with Maha Panchami on Sept 27, followed by Maha Shasthi on Sept 28, Maha Saptami on September 29, Maha Ashtami on September 30, Maha Nabami on October 1, and Bijoya Dashami on October 2.

The significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religion and is revered as a celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, the celebrations create a joyous atmosphere across West Bengal.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

