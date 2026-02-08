Surajkund Mela Swing Tragedy: Culpable Homicide Case Filed; SIT Formed For Probe

The Faridabad Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, following a fatal accident at the Surajkund Mela where an amusement ride collapsed, officials said.

The case has been filed against Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care, after a swing ride broke during the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival on Sunday evening. The incident occurred at around 6:15 pm when 26 people were on the ride, triggering panic at the venue.

During the rescue operation, police inspector Jagdish Prasad lost his life, while a total of 12 people sustained injuries in the accident.

SIT Formed To Probe Cause Of Accident

Given the seriousness of the incident, the Faridabad Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe. The SIT is being headed by ACP Varun Dahiya of the Faridabad Crime Branch.

The three-member team is examining all aspects related to the accident, including whether the ride collapsed due to a technical fault or operational negligence. Investigators are also assessing whether mandatory safety norms related to the ride’s fitness certification, maintenance, and operation were followed.

Questions Raised Over Fair Management and Tender Process

Anish Vashisht, a vendor who has been setting up stalls at the fair for the past six to seven years, has alleged that the responsibility for the accident lies with the mela authority.

According to Vashisht, tenders worth approximately ₹4 crore are issued for amusement rides at the fair, covering the installation of multiple attractions. He claimed that after paying such high amounts, operators come under pressure to maximise earnings, often at the cost of safety.

On questions related to certification, Vashisht alleged that approvals can be obtained by paying money, raising serious concerns over the enforcement of safety standards.

The Faridabad district administration and the mela authority have stated that the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival will continue as per its scheduled programme.

However, in view of the recent accident, the amusement ride area has been temporarily shut until the investigation is completed. The administration said a thorough review of all safety protocols will be conducted as part of the inquiry.