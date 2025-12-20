‘Strict Measures Must’: Centre Sets One-Week Ultimatum To Improve Delhi-NCR Air

As air pollution tightens its grip on the national capital, the Centre has stepped in with a clear and urgent message: results must be visible, and fast.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav has directed authorities across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure a noticeable improvement in air quality within a week, amid rising pollution levels that have pushed the region back into the “very poor” category.

Air Quality Slips as Emergency Review Is Held

The directive came during a high-level review meeting on Friday, attended by officials from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, along with representatives of key municipal bodies. The urgency was underscored by Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), which stood at a worrying 376 on the same day.

Chairing the meeting, Yadav stressed that action plans should not remain on paper. Instead, he said, authorities must maintain momentum and ensure that measures translate into on-ground improvements that residents can actually see and feel.

Enforcement Without Public Hardship

While calling for strict action against violators, the minister struck a careful balance. He cautioned officials against measures that could unnecessarily inconvenience the public, emphasising that enforcement must be firm but fair.

According to the ministry, identified pollution sources are to be tackled through targeted corrective steps. A follow-up review has been scheduled in 15 days to assess progress and identify gaps that may be slowing implementation.

This was the fourth such review meeting in recent weeks, reflecting growing concern as air quality begins its seasonal decline. Yadav announced that from January 2026 onwards, review meetings will be held every month.

These sessions will evaluate state-level action plans and resolve bottlenecks through coordinated discussions at the highest administrative levels. Interstate cooperation, officials said, will be key to managing pollution that does not respect geographical boundaries.

Traffic Congestion in Focus

Traffic emissions remain one of the major contributors to pollution in the NCR, and the Centre has placed renewed emphasis on easing congestion. In a formal communication, the Union environment ministry directed authorities to ensure smoother traffic flow at 62 identified traffic hotspots across the region.

The use of electric and CNG buses for corporate offices and industrial units was strongly encouraged. Additionally, staggered office hours for workplaces, shopping malls and commercial complexes were suggested as a way to ease peak-hour pressure on roads.

Fast-Tracking Smart Traffic Systems

Key NCR cities, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida, have been asked to accelerate the rollout of the Integrated Smart Traffic Management System (ITMS). The system is expected to improve real-time traffic monitoring and reduce idling time, a major source of vehicular emissions.

The Centre also highlighted the importance of better coordination with Metro rail authorities to strengthen last-mile connectivity, making public transport a more attractive option for commuters.

Beyond emissions, road conditions and urban planning were flagged as critical concerns. Yadav directed authorities to remove traffic-causing encroachments within 10 days and ensure annual maintenance contracts to keep roads pothole-free.

Proper drainage systems were also stressed, particularly to prevent monsoon-related damage that often worsens dust levels and disrupts traffic flow.

Dust, Waste and Biomass Burning in the Spotlight

Construction dust and waste management featured prominently in the discussion. The minister instructed officials to clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste lying on roads and to step up efforts to control dust emissions.

Containment of biomass burning and strict enforcement of construction bans during high-pollution periods were also reiterated as non-negotiable measures.

Public Grievances and Awareness Campaigns

The Centre further called for coordinated redressal of public complaints related to pollution under the supervision of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Alongside enforcement, authorities were asked to intensify information, education and communication (IEC) activities to engage stakeholders and raise public awareness.

The underlying message was clear: tackling air pollution requires not just regulation, but also cooperation from citizens, businesses and local administrations.

A Short Window, High Expectations

With just a week to deliver visible results, the pressure is now squarely on state governments and civic bodies. As winter approaches and pollution risks rise, the effectiveness of these measures will be closely watched, not just by policymakers, but by millions of residents breathing Delhi-NCR’s air every day.