‘Stop It, Get Lost!’ Slogans Disrupt CJP-AISA Press Conference As Neha Bora Speaks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Press conference disrupted; Neha Bora raised journalist treatment concerns.

Bora alleged authorities target justice-seekers; protests continue nationwide.

Bora faced criticism for comparing protests to Bangladesh movement.

A joint press conference by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), held on Thursday amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was disrupted by a commotion as people present were heard shouting, “Stop it, get lost!”

Neha Bora, one of the prominent figures in the movement, was addressing the gathering when the slogans were raised. Bora subsequently asked the organisers to remove the protesters.

VIDEO | Delhi: Chaos erupts during a press conference addressed by AISA president Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Press Club of India. https://t.co/DEViKWO6Q8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

During the press conference, Bora also expressed solidarity with journalists who were allegedly arrested while covering protests. She raised concerns over claims that journalists were detained, their cameras confiscated and they were warned against reporting on demonstrations.

Neha Bora Raises Concerns Over Treatment Of Journalists

Bora referred to accounts from some organisations alleging that journalists carrying press cards had been beaten and detained for hours.

She also alleged that journalists had faced restrictions while covering protests, with their cameras being confiscated and warnings issued against reporting on demonstrations.

Bora further raised the issue of alleged sexual harassment faced by women journalists, questioning the treatment of media personnel while they were carrying out their professional duties.

‘Targeting Those Seeking Justice’: Neha Bora

Bora alleged that a female journalist who approached the police to file a complaint was instead confronted with a counter-FIR.

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She criticised the authorities, saying that rather than maintaining law and order, they were targeting citizens seeking justice.

Her remarks came amid allegations concerning the treatment of journalists during protests. The claims about detentions, confiscation of equipment and sexual harassment were raised by Bora during the press conference.

‘This Fight Is Alive In Ordinary And Poor Families’

Bora said the movement was continuing across the country, including among ordinary and economically disadvantaged families.

She said the struggle would continue at various locations, including Freedom Park, Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Her remarks underscored the movement's stated intention to continue protests at different locations, even as concerns were raised over the treatment of demonstrators and journalists.

Neha Bora Faces Criticism Over Bangladesh Remarks

Bora, who has faced criticism over her remarks on Bangladesh, issued a statement drawing parallels between the student movement in Bangladesh and the ongoing Gen-Z movement in India.

Expressing solidarity with those involved in the movement, she said, “We offer you our red salute. We know that the Gen-G movement we see across the country today first began in Bangladesh. Congratulations for showing us the way and showing solidarity with us.”

Her comments linked the ongoing protests in India to the student movement in Bangladesh, a comparison that has drawn criticism.

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