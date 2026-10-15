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English NewsCitiesRain Lashes Delhi, IMD Predicts Another Wet Spell Around Midnight

Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Predicts Another Wet Spell Around Midnight

The IMD predicted moderate rain at many places across the city, to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 03:04 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Rain swept across Delhi on Thursday, with the skies appearing gloomy and overcast with dark clouds throughout the day, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for moderate showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

In its district-level nowcast issued at 1 pm, the IMD predicted moderate rain at many places across the city, to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour. The alert was valid until 3 pm.

The weather office predicted moderate to intense rainfall at the rate of 5-15 mm per hour. Experts said another spell of showers could occur around midnight and continue into Friday morning.

The capital city witnessed a distinctly gloomy day, with thick clouds covering the sky for hours and leaving little room for sunshine. Intermittent showers and gusty winds persisted throughout the day, while reduced visibility in several areas added to the overcast conditions.

The showers also brought a noticeable change to the city's usual afternoon scenes. Visuals from several prominent locations, including India Gate, Parliament, the Supreme Court and Kashmere Gate ISBT, showed dark skies and rain-soaked surroundings. Among other areas, Palam, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar and Geeta Colony also witnessed heavy showers.

Social media users reported waterlogging near Mandi House and Geeta Colony, while traffic congestion was reported around Palam and AIIMS.

Several social media users shared photographs and videos of the weather, with many describing the rain and cooler conditions as pleasant after days of warm weather.

Weather experts attributed the rain to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulations over adjoining areas, describing the showers as part of a normal post-monsoon weather pattern.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 3.7 notches above normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather
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