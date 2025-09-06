Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Its A Religious Place, Not Government': J&K CM Omar Abdullah On Vandalism At Hazratbal Shrine

'Its A Religious Place, Not Government': J&K CM Omar Abdullah On Vandalism At Hazratbal Shrine

This followed an incident where devotees damaged the emblem. The BJP demanded action, while PDP's Mehbooba Mufti defended the act as emotional, suggesting action against the Waqf board instead.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the engraving of the emblem on the plaque at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, saying it's a religious place and not a government institution. The Chief Minister's remark comes a day after some devotees at the revered shrine defiled the emblem on the plaque by smashing it with a stone.

"The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the foundation stone," Abdullah asked. 

"I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious function. So, what was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough? Hazratbal Shrine was given this form by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Did he put up such stones anywhere? People remember his work, despite his not putting up a stone for himself," said the National Conference leader. 

"Government emblems are used only at government functions. Mosques, dargah, temples, Gurdwara are not government places, these are religious places; government emblems are not used there," he added. 

The incident, which took place on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, triggered a political row in Jammu and Kashmir as the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded action against those who tried to "obliterate" the national emblem. 

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said those who vandalised the emblem did so out of emotion and added that they were against the emblem. 

"The people who vandalised after getting overcome with emotions; they are not against the emblem. It is not right to say that these people should be arrested under the Public Safety Act and that they are terrorists. This is blasphemy for us. Action under section 295-A should be taken against those responsible, especially the Waqf board," she said.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Jammu Kashmir Hazratbal
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
Cricket
Left Out Of Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In Four-Day Series Against Australia A
Left Out Of Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In Four-Day Series Against Australia A
India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget