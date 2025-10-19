Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSP Leader Accused Of Sexual Harassment 2 Days After Engagement, Removed From Post

SP Leader Accused Of Sexual Harassment 2 Days After Engagement, Removed From Post

Deepak Giri dismissed the allegations as baseless and claimed they were part of a conspiracy by his political rivals. He also levelled counter-allegations against Durgesh Nandini.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samajwadi Party (SP) youth wing district president Deepak Giri, who got engaged to Congress leader Poonam Pandit earlier this week, has been removed from his post in Meerut after a woman alleged sexual harassment for over four years.

Giri and Pandit got engaged on October 15, and photos from the ceremony were shared on social media by the SP leader. However, a day later, on October 16, a woman named Durgesh Nandini reached Giri’s residence in Mawana and created a scene, with videos of the incident quickly going viral online.

Woman Shares Video On Facebook

The woman later posted a 26-minute video on Facebook, accusing Giri of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment over the past four years. She also shared a purported affidavit allegedly signed by both, mentioning their relationship and an agreement to marry.

Following the viral video and growing controversy, the Samajwadi Party took swift action and removed Deepak Giri from his post as district president of the SP youth wing. The order was issued by state president Arvind Giri. Although the party did not publicly state the reason, it is believed that the action was taken in light of the allegations and the viral videos.

In his response on social media, Deepak Giri dismissed the allegations as baseless and claimed they were part of a conspiracy by his political rivals. He also levelled counter-allegations against Durgesh Nandini.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Poonam Pandit has so far maintained silence on the controversy. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the ongoing dispute may put the couple’s engagement in jeopardy.

(With inputs from Sudhir Chauhan)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Poonam Pandit Meerut News Deepak Giri SP Leader Removed
