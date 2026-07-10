Jaipur: Southwest monsoon is expected to weaken over Rajasthan from Friday, bringing a pause to the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall in the state, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the department, weak monsoon conditions are likely to prevail across the state from July 10-11 and continue for about a week. During this period, weather is expected to remain largely dry over most parts of Rajasthan, with only isolated places likely to receive light rainfall.

Meanwhile, during the 24-hour period ending Friday morning, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds was recorded at isolated places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 56 mm was recorded at Kekri in Ajmer district.

Other rainfall recorded during the period included 3 cm each at Anta in Baran district, Bansur in Alwar district and Churu, while Laxmangarh in Sikar district received 2 cm of rain.

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