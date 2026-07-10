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English NewsCitiesMonsoon Tracker: Rain Relief Or Fresh Worry? Rajasthan May See Weak Monsoon For A Week

Monsoon Tracker: Rain Relief Or Fresh Worry? Rajasthan May See Weak Monsoon For A Week

The IMD has predicted a weak monsoon phase in Rajasthan from July 10–11, with most parts of the state likely to remain dry for the next week and only a few places expected to receive light rain.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 04:58 PM (IST)

Jaipur: Southwest monsoon is expected to weaken over Rajasthan from Friday, bringing a pause to the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall in the state, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the department, weak monsoon conditions are likely to prevail across the state from July 10-11 and continue for about a week. During this period, weather is expected to remain largely dry over most parts of Rajasthan, with only isolated places likely to receive light rainfall.

Meanwhile, during the 24-hour period ending Friday morning, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds was recorded at isolated places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 56 mm was recorded at Kekri in Ajmer district.

Other rainfall recorded during the period included 3 cm each at Anta in Baran district, Bansur in Alwar district and Churu, while Laxmangarh in Sikar district received 2 cm of rain.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Weather Rajasthan Jaipur Monsoon News IMD Update
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