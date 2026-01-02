Bengal SIR: MP Abhishek Banerjee Targets EC Over ‘Dead’ Voters In Draft List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at the Election Commission, alleging that several living voters in South 24 Parganas had been shown as deceased in the draft electoral list. Speaking at a public programme in Baruipur, Banerjee said he himself was “alive but dead in the draft list”.

‘Ghosts On The Ramp’ To Make A Point

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee referred to a specially built ramp at the venue and said, “Today there was a ramp, everyone is very curious, why did there be a ramp? The media is also very curious. Those of you who are coming are also curious. Many people on social media are curious. Why is there such a big ramp all of a sudden? Who will walk? I will walk three ghosts on this ramp today. Will you see?”

He then asked for three individuals to be brought on stage.

Names Read Out, Audience Asked To Verify

The three people introduced were Monirul Islam Mollah, Harekrishna Giri and Mrs. Maya Das. Banerjee spoke to them directly and asked their names, which they stated one by one.

He told the crowd that the two men were residents of Metiaburuj, while the woman belonged to the Kakdwip Assembly constituency. Banerjee then asked the audience whether they could see the three individuals in person, to which the response was affirmative.

Dig At Election Commission

Following this, Banerjee said the Election Commission could not see them because they had been declared dead. “That is why I have made the ramp,” he said, adding that the issue was not limited to just three or four people.

According to Banerjee, there are 24 people in South 24 Parganas district who are “alive and well” but have been marked as dead. “Have you ever seen dead people walking on the ramp?” he asked, pointing towards the stage setup.

Allegation Of Conspiracy To Deny Voting Rights

Banerjee alleged a conspiracy to deprive people in Bengal of their right to vote by declaring them dead in the electoral rolls. “What is their conspiracy, so that the people of Bengal cannot exercise their right to vote, they have been shown dead,” he said.

He asserted that the Trinamool Congress would not allow even a single person’s fundamental rights to be taken away. “Hey, as long as we exist, we will not let even a single person's fundamental rights go,” Banerjee said, adding that the party would move to Delhi over the issue.

Attack On BJP Leadership

Continuing his remarks, Banerjee said, “Delhi will go to the Trinamool tomorrow. Brave BJP agents, be ready.”

He further added, “‘...the number of people who have gathered today...the number of people who were on both sides of the road, if a third of the people go to Delhi, the Gyanesh Kumar- Amit Shah ban will be washed away. It will not be visible to the eye.’”

The remarks come amid growing political sparring over alleged errors in electoral rolls in West Bengal.