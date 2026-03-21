WATCH: Flower Petals Showered On Police After Eid Prayers In Uttam Nagar

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Eid ul-Fitr: Residents in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar created a moment of calm and goodwill on Saturday as some members of the Muslim community showered flower petals on police personnel following Eid ul-Fitr prayers, even as the area remained under heightened security. The gesture comes amid tensions gripping the locality following violent clashes earlier this month, making the peaceful observance of the festival particularly significant. Uttam Nagar had been on edge since a 26-year-old man lost his life in a clash that reportedly erupted over a dispute involving water balloons during Holi celebrations.

Symbolic Gesture After Weeks of Tension

A video widely circulating on social media shows two men carrying a bag filled with flower petals and showering them on police officers and personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

The act appeared to symbolise gratitude towards security forces who were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order during the festival.

Security was significantly ramped up across the area, particularly near the Uttam Nagar East Metro station. The measures were implemented after the Delhi High Court directed law enforcement agencies to ensure adequate arrangements.

The court also issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking a response and instructing authorities to maintain strict vigilance until the festival of Ram Navami.

Authorities deployed heavy police presence and paramilitary forces across Hastsal village and adjoining localities. Barricades were set up at crucial entry and exit points, and identity checks were conducted rigorously to prevent any untoward incidents.

Restricted Access & Continued Monitoring

Officials confirmed that surveillance was heightened, with close monitoring of both on-ground activity and social media platforms to curb misinformation.

Speaking about the arrangements to news agency ANI, DCP Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh reassured the public about the situation. "All security arrangements have been made. Pickets have been made, and patrolling and flag marches have been done. Eid namaz was offered peacefully, we are monitoring the social media. People are urged not to believe in rumours and trust only the information issued by Police."

As part of the precautionary measures, only verified residents were allowed to enter certain areas, while movement of outsiders was restricted, news agency PTI reported.