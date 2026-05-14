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HomeNewsIndiaMassive Weather Destruction In UP: 111 Dead, 72 Injured After Storms And Lightning

Massive Weather Destruction In UP: 111 Dead, 72 Injured After Storms And Lightning

According to the Relief Commissioner, 107 people died after being trapped under debris and fallen trees, while four deaths were caused by lightning strikes.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 14 May 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh storm, lightning, and debris cause 111 deaths.
  • 107 fatalities from collapsing structures and fallen trees.
  • 72 injured, 170 animals lost, 227 homes damaged.

Severe weather conditions continue to wreak havoc across Uttar Pradesh, with the death toll rising to 111 following incidents of storms, collapsing debris and lightning strikes across the state.

Speaking to ABP News, Revenue Secretary and Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said a review meeting had been conducted with district authorities regarding lightning and storm-related incidents reported over the last 24 to 36 hours.

“So far, information regarding the deaths of 111 people has been received,” he said.

Deaths Caused By Falling Trees And Debris

According to the Relief Commissioner, 107 people died after being trapped under debris and fallen trees, while four deaths were caused by lightning strikes.

A total of 72 people were injured in the disaster.

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Officials also reported the loss of 170 large and small animals, while 227 houses suffered partial or complete damage.

The administration said information regarding the destruction has been received through district authorities.

Damage Reported Across 22 Districts

Authorities said 22 districts across Uttar Pradesh have reported damage caused by the extreme weather conditions.

District magistrates have been directed to carry out relief and rescue work on a war footing.

“The process of distributing ex gratia financial assistance as per government norms has begun, and monitoring is being done from here,” the Relief Commissioner said.

CM Orders Immediate Relief Measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to immediately intensify relief operations in the affected areas.

Officials also said calls are continuously being received on the emergency helpline number 1070, and action is being taken accordingly.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current death toll in Uttar Pradesh due to severe weather?

The death toll in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 111 due to storms, collapsing debris, and lightning strikes.

How were the deaths caused?

Most deaths (107) were caused by falling trees and debris, while four were due to lightning strikes.

How many districts in Uttar Pradesh have been affected?

Damage caused by extreme weather has been reported across 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

What immediate actions are being taken by the government?

The Chief Minister has ordered intensified relief operations, and ex gratia financial assistance distribution has begun.

Published at : 14 May 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mirzapur Lucknow PRAYAGRAJ Massive Weather Destruction In UP 111 Dead In UP 72 Injured Storms In UP
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