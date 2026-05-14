Massive Weather Destruction In UP: 111 Dead, 72 Injured After Storms And Lightning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh storm, lightning, and debris cause 111 deaths.

107 fatalities from collapsing structures and fallen trees.

72 injured, 170 animals lost, 227 homes damaged.

Severe weather conditions continue to wreak havoc across Uttar Pradesh, with the death toll rising to 111 following incidents of storms, collapsing debris and lightning strikes across the state.

Speaking to ABP News, Revenue Secretary and Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said a review meeting had been conducted with district authorities regarding lightning and storm-related incidents reported over the last 24 to 36 hours.

“So far, information regarding the deaths of 111 people has been received,” he said.

Deaths Caused By Falling Trees And Debris

According to the Relief Commissioner, 107 people died after being trapped under debris and fallen trees, while four deaths were caused by lightning strikes.

A total of 72 people were injured in the disaster.

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Officials also reported the loss of 170 large and small animals, while 227 houses suffered partial or complete damage.

The administration said information regarding the destruction has been received through district authorities.

Damage Reported Across 22 Districts

Authorities said 22 districts across Uttar Pradesh have reported damage caused by the extreme weather conditions.

District magistrates have been directed to carry out relief and rescue work on a war footing.

“The process of distributing ex gratia financial assistance as per government norms has begun, and monitoring is being done from here,” the Relief Commissioner said.

CM Orders Immediate Relief Measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to immediately intensify relief operations in the affected areas.

Officials also said calls are continuously being received on the emergency helpline number 1070, and action is being taken accordingly.

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