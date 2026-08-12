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English NewsCities19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Noida PG Room, Sharp Weapon Suspected; Probe Launched

19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Noida PG Room, Sharp Weapon Suspected; Probe Launched

The woman had reportedly come to Noida with a friend while looking for a private-sector job. Her body was found in a room next to her friend’s accommodation.

Written By : Ravindra Jayant |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman found dead in Noida PG; police suspect murder.
  • Victim sought job; police deployed teams, collected evidence.
  • Case registered; police actively search for suspected accused.

A 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a paying guest accommodation in Noida’s Baraula area, triggering a police investigation into a suspected murder. Police suspect that she may have been killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident came to light on Monday, August 10, in the Sector 49 police station area. Police reached the PG after receiving information about the woman’s body and took it into custody before sending it for a post-mortem examination.

Several police teams have been formed to trace the suspected accused. Investigators are also examining evidence collected from the scene as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

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Woman Had Come To Noida Looking For Job

According to the Noida Police media cell, officers received information on August 10 about the body being found inside a room at a PG in Baraula. A team from the Sector 49 police station immediately reached the location and began an investigation.

The preliminary inquiry found that the woman had come to Noida with a friend while looking for a private-sector job. The room where her body was found was located next to the room occupied by her friend.

Police are investigating the circumstances in which the woman died and are working to establish what happened before the body was discovered.

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Forensic Team Collects Evidence

A forensic team and field unit examined the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation. Police also completed the necessary inquest proceedings before sending the body for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Police said they have recovered some important evidence during the investigation, which is now being examined.

Teams have been deployed to locate and arrest the suspected accused. The investigation is continuing as police work to identify the person responsible and determine the circumstances of the alleged killing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Noida's Baraula area?

A 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a paying guest accommodation, leading to a police investigation into a suspected murder. Police believe she may have been killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

When was the incident discovered?

The incident came to light on Monday, August 10, in the Sector 49 police station area. Police reached the PG after receiving information about the woman's body.

What steps are the police taking in this case?

Police have formed several teams, collected evidence with a forensic unit, and registered a case. They are investigating the circumstances and working to locate and arrest the suspected accused.

Why was the woman in Noida?

The woman had come to Noida with a friend to look for a private-sector job. Her body was discovered in a room next to her friend's.

Published at : 12 Aug 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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Noida News CRime News
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