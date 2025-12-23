Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls VB-G RAM G Act As Game-Changer Outshining MGNREGA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jaipur: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act will transform rural India, and that it is "far better" than the law brought in by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime.

Addressing a Kisan Sammelan at Merta City in Nagaur district, Chouhan said the new scheme has provisions for holistic development of villages and enhanced employment opportunities for labourers.

"The Congress is worried and criticising the scheme, claiming that it will snatch jobs. This is a far better scheme that will completely transform villages," he said.

The minister said that under the existing programme, labourers are provided 100 days of employment, which has now been increased to 125 days.

"We have not reduced it but increased it. They (Congress) are trying to scare labourers and spread confusion," Chouhan said.

He said the total annual outlay under the new scheme is estimated at Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

"Those in the Congress don't understand fields or villages. They have not seen fields, villages or dust. They don't even know whether potatoes grow under the ground or above it," he said.

Chouhan said under the new scheme, gram panchayats will prepare development plans, and villagers will decide the works to be undertaken.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that labourers will get wages and villages will see comprehensive development. With funds reaching villages directly, roads, drains, schools, panchayat buildings, everything can be built. If needed, farm roads can also be constructed," he said.

The minister asserted that funds would not be swindled off.

If wages are delayed, he said, interest will be paid to labourers. The administrative expenses have been increased from 6 per cent to 9 per cent, he added.

Chouhan said the scheme allows suspension of work during sowing and harvesting seasons when labour is needed in fields.

Dismissing the Congress's opposition to the law, Chouhan said the party also alleged vote theft, which "never happened." On SIR, he said the government's stand is clear: if infiltrators are found in the voter list, their names will be removed.

He said two new laws will be brought in -- one related to seeds and another to pesticides -- to punish those who cheat farmers by selling spurious seeds, fake fertilisers, or substandard pesticides.

"Those indulging in dishonesty will face strict punishment so that no one can sell fake or inferior products," he said.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who was also present at the event, said farmers are the true creators of the nation, and the state government is committed to their empowerment and welfare.

Sharma said the government has laid out a roadmap for the state's development with special focus on water resources.

Targeting the former Congress government, he said it had misled the youth.

Sharma said his government ensured zero paper leaks and has already made 92,000 appointments. "An additional 20,000 appointments are to be made soon, and 1,53,000 appointments are under process," he said.

During the event, Chouhan handed over to the chief minister a letter of approval for the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The project includes the construction of 1,216 roads and one bridge, totalling over 3,200 kilometres with an outlay of Rs 2,089 crore.

The event also saw the transfer of Rs 187.60 crore into the accounts of 35,800 farmers under the Krishak Kalyan Yojana, and Rs 617.58 crore credited to 5 lakh farmers as agricultural input subsidies. Rs 150 crore was transferred to 5 lakh farmers under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Sambal Yojana, and Rs 100 crore to 18,500 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Revenue Minister Vijay Choudhary, Chairman of the Farmers' Commission C R Choudhary and other leaders attended the event.

