HomeCities'Will Smash With Bat': Shiv Sena Leader Threatens Hotels Screening India-Pak Match Today

Sharad Koli described the match, to be played in Dubai, as one involving "Pakistan, which has committed sins against the sisters of Maharashtra and the country.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Maharashtra's Solapur has issued a video threat to hotel owners across the state, warning them not to stream the India-Pakistan cricket match live in their establishments.

In the footage, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sharad Koli appears holding a cricket bat and issues an explicit warning to hotel operators. He described the match, to be played in Dubai, as one involving "Pakistan, which has committed sins against the sisters of Maharashtra and the country,” and urged hoteliers not to show the game.

Addressing hotel owners in the video, Koli said, "I request all hotel owners in Maharashtra: do not screen the match of Pakistan, the Pakistan that has tried to erase the vermilion of our sisters, in any hotel in Maharashtra. If you love the country, you will not stream this match."

He went on to threaten hotel owners, saying, “If any hotel owner or operator shows the India-Pakistan match, remember we will smash that hotel with this bat. The hotel owner and director will themselves be responsible for this.”

The video circulated widely on social platforms, drawing alarm for its threatening tone and the call for vigilante action. There was no immediate confirmation of any official response from law enforcement or the party.

 

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
