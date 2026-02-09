Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 03:20 PM (IST)

Veteran politician and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune after his health condition deteriorated following complaints related to the throat along with persistent coughing.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
