Mayawati Warns Against Mixing Religion And Politics Amid Shankaracharya Row

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Saturday cautioned against linking religion and politics for narrow interests, saying that such practices always carry serious risks.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks came amid an ongoing row involving the head of Jyotirmath in Badrinath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, and the Magh Mela administration in Prayagraj.

In a post on her official X handle, Mayawati said that not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in other parts of the country, political interference and influence in religious festivals, rituals, bathing ceremonies and other religious activities have increased significantly in recent years.

"This interference is giving rise to new disputes, tensions and conflicts, which is not right. It is natural for people to feel distressed and concerned over such developments," she said.

The BSP chief said that linking religion with politics for narrow political gains always entails dangers, and the ongoing dispute in Prayagraj over ritual bathing, marked by mutual disrespect and allegations, is a recent example.

It would be better to avoid such situations under all circumstances, she suggested.

Mayawati said that the Constitution and the law recognise actions focused on public welfare as the true national duty and keep religion separate from politics.

She stressed that this principle should be implemented with the right intent and policy, so that political leaders can fulfil their constitutional responsibilities honestly and impartially in the social, political and economic interest of all sections of society.

The BSP chief said people expect this even in the current circumstances and added that the bitter dispute over ritual bathing in Prayagraj should be resolved through mutual consensus at the earliest.

She also extended greetings to the people on Uttar Pradesh Day.

The Magh Mela administration had issued a notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Monday, seeking clarification on how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, citing a Supreme Court order that no religious leader can be installed as Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath until the appeal in the matter is decided.

Tensions escalated after Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was allegedly stopped by the Mela police and administration from taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya during the Magh Mela, following which he criticised the Mela administration.

