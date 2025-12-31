Shah To Visit Kali Temple, Hold Party Meetings On Final Day Of Bengal Visit

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two meetings with BJP leaders and workers in Kolkata on Wednesday, the last of his three-day visit to West Bengal, party sources said.

During the day, Shah will also visit the Thanthania Kali Temple in north Kolkata and offer prayers, they said.

The visit of Shah, considered the BJP’s principal poll strategist, came ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in March-April next year.

According to the schedule, the Union home minister will interact with elected representatives of the party around 11.30 am at a hotel.

He will visit the Science City auditorium to meet the ‘karyakartas’, the grassroot-level activists of the party, around 1:45 pm.

The BJP leader will pay obeisance to Goddess Kali at 3.30 pm, before leaving for New Delhi.

