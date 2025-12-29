CM Mann Accuses SGPC, Akali Dal Of Using Religion To Evade Accountability

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akali Dal, accusing them of using Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Panth to shield themselves from action over alleged misdeeds.

Anger Over Missing Saroops

Addressing a press conference, Mann said Punjabis and the Sangat have been in anguish for years over the disappearance of 328 saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, with no action taken so far. He said religious organisations and Sant Samaj had long sought accountability, following which the Punjab government lodged an FIR and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

SGPC Accused Of Backtracking

The Chief Minister alleged that soon after these steps, the SGPC began refuting the charges and accused the state government of interfering in religious affairs. He pointed out that the SGPC chief had himself acknowledged the occurrence of multiple scams within the body and said the committee’s interim panel had, in 2020, resolved to initiate strict action against erring employees and publishers linked to the case.

Action Promised, But Not Taken

Mann said despite earlier resolutions, including those recommending criminal cases against influential individuals such as former Chief Secretary Dr Roop Singh, no action followed. He also cited the decision to terminate services of S.S. Kohli & Associates and recover payments, alleging that the process remained stalled as the firm was also associated with Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

‘Religious Colour Being Given’

Rejecting claims that the state was meddling in Panth affairs, Mann said criminal action could only be pursued by the government and that the SGPC itself had earlier endorsed such steps before withdrawing them. He said while the SGPC was granted publishing rights under the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, it was now opposing efforts to recover the missing saroops by portraying the issue as religious interference.

Fear of SIT, Says CM

The Chief Minister alleged that the SGPC leadership was acting under the influence of the Akali Dal and feared a fair SIT probe. He claimed the body wanted authority without accountability and was using Sri Akal Takht Sahib to protect those close to its political masters.

Mann said the Punjab government would ensure punishment for those responsible for the disappearance of the saroops, noting that elections to the SGPC had not been held for 14 years and that the issue had deeply hurt Sikh sentiments.

He also criticised the SGPC for remaining silent after the BJP posted a cartoon of Sikh Gurus on its official handle, alleging the inaction was politically motivated ahead of elections.

Attack on Akali Leadership

Citing past decisions such as consent to a central university status for Panjab University, the SYL issue and farm laws, Mann accused Akali leaders of prioritising personal gains over Punjab’s interests. He said the party, once known as the “party of the Lions”, had now been reduced to “Dinosaurs”.

Concluding, Mann alleged that the present Akali leadership avoids raising Punjab’s concerns with the Union government due to its pursuit of power, even if it means taking positions against the state.