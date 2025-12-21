Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSevere Cold Wave Grips Purvanchal; Deities Draped In Woollens In Varanasi Temples

Severe Cold Wave Grips Purvanchal; Deities Draped In Woollens In Varanasi Temples

In the holy city of Varanasi, the biting cold has led to a unique sight—not just devotees, but deities too are seen dressed in woollen garments.

By : Nishant Chaturvedi | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The impact of an intense cold wave is clearly visible across Purvanchal, with minimum temperatures dropping to around 7 degrees Celsius. Bonfires are being arranged at several places to provide relief to people. In the holy city of Varanasi, the biting cold has led to a unique sight as not just devotees, but deities too are seen dressed in woollen garments.

Along the ghats of the Ganga, similar scenes are being witnessed in several temples. When an ABP Live team visited the Shri Bada Ganesh Temple, they found that blankets had been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum, and even Lord Ganesha’s vahana had been adorned with woollen clothing.

Tradition Begins From Vaikuntha Chaturdashi

Pandit Rajesh Tiwari, a priest at the ancient Shri Bada Ganesh Temple, said the practice begins here earlier than in many other temples. He explained that the tradition starts from Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and continues until Basant Panchami.

“Each temple follows its own customs, but in this temple, woollen clothing is offered to the deity first. Earlier, quilts were prepared using cotton, which symbolised purity. Even the mouse, considered Lord Ganesha’s vehicle, is dressed in woollens,” he said.

Apart from the Shri Bada Ganesh Temple in the Lohatiya area, deities in several nearby temples were also seen wearing woollen garments, including idols of Radha-Krishna. Locals believe this ritual is observed every year as part of tradition, based on the belief that just like common people, deities too should be protected from the cold.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Varanasi News Varanasi Temples Cold Wave Varanasi Weather Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ashes Retained! England’s Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win In Adelaide
Ashes Retained! England’s Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
India
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget