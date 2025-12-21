Severe Cold Wave Grips Purvanchal; Deities Draped In Woollens In Varanasi Temples

The impact of an intense cold wave is clearly visible across Purvanchal, with minimum temperatures dropping to around 7 degrees Celsius. Bonfires are being arranged at several places to provide relief to people. In the holy city of Varanasi, the biting cold has led to a unique sight as not just devotees, but deities too are seen dressed in woollen garments.

Along the ghats of the Ganga, similar scenes are being witnessed in several temples. When an ABP Live team visited the Shri Bada Ganesh Temple, they found that blankets had been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum, and even Lord Ganesha’s vahana had been adorned with woollen clothing.

Tradition Begins From Vaikuntha Chaturdashi

Pandit Rajesh Tiwari, a priest at the ancient Shri Bada Ganesh Temple, said the practice begins here earlier than in many other temples. He explained that the tradition starts from Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and continues until Basant Panchami.

“Each temple follows its own customs, but in this temple, woollen clothing is offered to the deity first. Earlier, quilts were prepared using cotton, which symbolised purity. Even the mouse, considered Lord Ganesha’s vehicle, is dressed in woollens,” he said.

Apart from the Shri Bada Ganesh Temple in the Lohatiya area, deities in several nearby temples were also seen wearing woollen garments, including idols of Radha-Krishna. Locals believe this ritual is observed every year as part of tradition, based on the belief that just like common people, deities too should be protected from the cold.