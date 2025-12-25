Security Gaps, Pending Clearances: What’s Holding Up Noida Airport’s Inauguration? 

The wait for the inauguration of Noida International Airport (NIA) may finally see clarity around Christmas, but several unresolved issues continue to delay its launch.

A crucial review meeting will be chaired on Thursday by Union aviation secretary Samir Sinha, bringing together all agencies involved in the project. The outcome will determine whether the airport can be formally inaugurated soon. Even after the inauguration, the airport would need at least 45 days to become operational.

Security and Infrastructure Shortfalls

One of the biggest bottlenecks has been the unfinished security infrastructure. Until recently, the airport’s perimeter wall was incomplete, forcing authorities to rely on temporary watchtowers that still needed proper illumination.

TOI citing sources reported that some arrival and departure passenger flow areas remain porous, raising concerns about potential mix-ups between arriving and departing passengers—an issue that must be resolved before operations can begin.

In addition, bomb disposal equipment is yet to receive certification from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a mandatory requirement for airport security clearance.

CEO Clearance Issue

Another hurdle, sources told TOI, involves NIA CEO Christoph Schnellmann, an expatriate who requires security clearance from the home ministry. The aviation ministry has flagged the issue but expects it to be resolved, noting that foreign nationals also head major Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo.

Schnellmann is familiar with India’s aviation sector and was previously associated with the construction of Kempegowda International Airport in 2007–08.

Before an inauguration date can be fixed, agencies such as the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and CISF must sign off on preparedness. Once that happens, a date will be sought from the Prime Minister's Office.

Why January Is Crucial

Inaugurating the airport in January is seen as critical if NIA is to become operational before March 31, 2026, the end of the current fiscal year. This would also allow time to scale up operations ahead of the peak summer travel season.

Recent precedents underline the timeline:

Navi Mumbai Airport was inaugurated in October 2025 and began operations about 2.5 months later.

Mopa Airport in Goa was inaugurated in December 2022 and became operational in early January 2023.

Gradual Takeoff Planned

Like most new airports, NIA will follow a phased launch. According to Schnellmann, operations will begin with limited daytime flights, gradually expanding to night operations. This transition is managed through a standard process known as Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT), designed to bridge the gap between construction completion and full-scale operations.