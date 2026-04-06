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HomeCitiesUP Woman Burnt To Death In Basti, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment By In-Laws; Husband Arrested

UP Woman Burnt To Death In Basti, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment By In-Laws; Husband Arrested

A woman died after allegedly being burned by her in-laws, who are accused of murder and dowry harassment. The incident occurred in Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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A shocking case of a married woman allegedly being burnt to death has come to light in Basti district’s Chhawani police station area in Uttar Pradesh. On the complaint of the deceased woman’s brother, police have registered a case under serious charges of murder against seven people, including the husband, mother-in-law, elder brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The incident has caused panic in the area. Police have so far arrested the deceased woman’s husband, while the other accused are absconding and efforts are on to trace them.

According to the information received, 30-year-old Seema was married to Ram Surat Prajapati in 2018. She died after being burnt inside the house under suspicious circumstances. As soon as the family from her maternal side got information about the incident, they reached the spot and directly accused her in-laws of murder.

Deceased Woman’s Brother Accuses In-Laws of Murder

The deceased woman’s brother, Janardan Prajapati, alleged that his sister was burnt alive by her in-laws. He said that she had been harassed earlier as well over dowry demands. He claimed the in-laws had been warned and told several times to stop harassing her, but they did not listen and ultimately burnt her to death.

Police Register FIR Against the Accused

Acting on the complaint filed by the woman’s family and considering the seriousness of the case, local police have registered an FIR against seven named accused. Those booked in the case include the deceased woman’s mother-in-law Shyam Kali, husband Ram Murat, elder brother-in-law Parshuram, younger brother-in-law Bhagwan, and three sisters-in-law, Rama, Munni and Shyama.

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Police Searching for the Murder Accused

Police have registered a case against all of them under murder and other relevant sections and intensified the search for the accused. After receiving information about the incident, the Chhawani police reached the spot along with force and took the body into custody. The forensic team and other investigating agencies collected evidence from the scene. Police prepared the inquest report and sent the body for post-mortem.

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What Police Said

DSP Swarnima Singh of Harraiya Circle said that, based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman’s brother, a murder case has been registered against seven people, including the husband.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. She said the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. The deceased woman’s husband has been arrested for now.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations against the in-laws?

The deceased woman's brother alleged that her in-laws harassed her over dowry demands and ultimately burnt her to death.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dowry Basti UP News FIR Murder Uttar Pradesh UP Police
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