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HomeCitiesChandrashekhar Azad Demands Renaming Of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Writes To Nitin Gadkari

Chandrashekhar Azad Demands Renaming Of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Writes To Nitin Gadkari

Chandrashekhar Azad, Azad Samaj Party chief, has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to name the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway after Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14, after which the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will come down to just two and a half hours. Amid this, Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad has made a fresh demand regarding the naming of the expressway. He has written a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar Azad urged Nitin Gadkari that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway should be named after Constitution maker Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. He said such a decision would be a matter of pride and honour for crores of people in the country, especially the Bahujan community.

Nagina MP Writes Letter to Nitin Gadkari

Chandrashekhar also shared the letter on his social media account X. He wrote, “I have written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding naming the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway after revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. I request that this important demand be considered positively in honour of public sentiments.”

In the letter, the Nagina MP wrote that it is a matter of great happiness that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which was supposed to be completed in 2023-24, is now being inaugurated after a delay of nearly two years. In this context, he humbly requested that the expressway be named after Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, a modern nation-builder, a liberator for the oppressed, deprived and women, a symbol of knowledge, and a global icon.

He said this would ensure that the project becomes not just a symbol of development, but also a tribute to Ambedkar’s immense contribution. He added that such a decision would be a matter of pride and honour for crores of people in the country, especially the Bahujan community. He appealed that this important demand be accepted in respect of public sentiment.

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It may be noted that once the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is completed, the distance between the two cities will come down to just 210 km. After it becomes operational, people from Delhi will be able to travel from Akshardham to Dehradun via Baghpat, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar. Earlier, people had to travel through Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Haridwar to reach Dehradun.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Chandrashekhar Azad demanded regarding the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway?

Chandrashekhar Azad has demanded that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway be named after Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. He believes this would be a matter of pride for many, especially the Bahujan community.

Who is Chandrashekhar Azad?

Chandrashekhar Azad is the chief of the Azad Samaj Party and the Member of Parliament for Nagina.

What is the main benefit of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway?

Once operational, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two and a half hours.

To whom did Chandrashekhar Azad address his demand?

Chandrashekhar Azad wrote a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding his demand to name the expressway.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandrashekhar Azad Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Dehradun Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Prime Minister DELHI
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