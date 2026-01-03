Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSanjay Raut Urges Ajit Pawar To Join Sharad Pawar Ahead Of Civic Polls

Sanjay Raut Urges Ajit Pawar To Join Sharad Pawar Ahead Of Civic Polls

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party should merge with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), citing their alliance for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal elections.

Raut questioned Ajit Pawar’s continued presence in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, a day after the Maharashtra deputy chief minister alleged large-scale corruption in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

‘Why Stay In Government If You Allege Corruption?’

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Referring to mutual allegations between the BJP and Ajit Pawar, Raut said, “Then why are you in the government? He (Ajit Pawar) should come back to Sharad Pawar. Now that you have forged an alliance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar should leave the BJP-led government, and merge (the NCP) with the original NCP (SP).”

Raut said Ajit Pawar’s recent remarks indicated a shift in political stance. “It seems Ajit Pawar's direction has changed. If this is the case, then he should abandon the BJP,” he added.

NCP Split And EC Recognition

The NCP split in 2023 after Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti government with several MLAs. The Election Commission later recognised his faction as the official NCP and allotted it the party’s original clock symbol.

Despite the split, the NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are contesting the January 15 civic polls for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad together.

Ajit Pawar Alleges Corruption In PCMC

On Friday, Ajit Pawar alleged that the PCMC had been “infested by corruption” for the past nine years and pushed into debt. His remarks came a day after Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol criticised the NCP for fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body was governed by the BJP from 2017 to 2022 and has since been run by a state-appointed administrator.

The PCMC will go to the polls on January 15 along with 28 other municipal corporations across the state.

Defence Of Candidates With Criminal Allegations

Ajit Pawar defended the decision to give tickets to candidates facing criminal allegations, saying guilt must be proven. Referring to allegations against himself, he said, “Everybody knows that allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam were levelled against me. Today, I am in power alongside those who made those allegations. Can a person be labelled guilty even before it is proved?”

He also recalled the PCMC’s earlier standing under the NCP. “This municipal corporation was once known as the richest in Asia. It even received awards as the best city of India when NCP was in power… Yet, despite being so wealthy, it was never pushed into debt,” he said.

Swipe At BJP Over Fugitive Gangster

Taking an apparent dig at Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, Ajit Pawar referred to Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has reportedly fled the country. “Who helped a person from Pune escape?” the deputy chief minister asked.

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut Ajit Pawar SHarad Pawar Civic Polls Maharashtra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Cities
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget