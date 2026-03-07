Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An unusual incident in Hyderabad has left a customer stunned after he reportedly discovered a small fish floating inside a beer bottle moments after opening it.

The bizarre discovery was reported from the Nacharam area of the city, where a man purchased a bottle of beer from a local wine shop and was shocked to notice a tiny fish moving inside the sealed bottle.

The incident took place in Mallapur, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nacharam Police Station area.

Customer Spots Fish Inside Bottle

According to local reports, the Mallapur resident had bought a bottle of Kingfisher beer from a nearby wine shop. However, when he looked closely at the bottle, he noticed something unusual inside.

To his surprise, a small fish appeared to be floating and moving inside the beer bottle.

Shocked by the sight, the customer immediately approached the shop operators and demanded an explanation for how a fish could end up inside the bottle.

Shop Staff Deny Responsibility

Eyewitnesses said the customer confronted the staff at the wine shop, seeking clarification. However, the employees maintained that they were only responsible for selling the bottles and had no role in the manufacturing process.

According to them, the product is produced by the company, while the shop merely handles retail sales.

The explanation failed to satisfy the customer, who reportedly expressed anger and frustration over the incident.

Locals Raise Quality Concerns

Residents in the area say complaints about questionable product quality at some wine shops have surfaced in the past, raising concerns among consumers.

Several buyers noted that customers spend money expecting safe and properly packaged products. If the quality of bottled beverages themselves becomes questionable, they say, it could pose a serious risk to consumer health.

Calls for Investigation

Following the incident, the matter quickly became a topic of discussion in the locality. Many residents have called on authorities to investigate how a fish could have ended up inside a sealed beer bottle.

If the allegations are confirmed, locals say strict action should be taken against the responsible company.