Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSaharanpur Horror: Family Of Five Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds at Home

Saharanpur Horror: Family Of Five Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds at Home

Five members of a Saharanpur family found dead with gunshot wounds, police investigating. SSP said that the recovered pistols were identified as country-made.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Saharanpur (UP): Police have recovered the bodies of five members of a family, including a couple, from a colony in the Sarsawa police station area of Saharanpur district on Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, the deceased included a land surveyor named Ashok Rathi (40), his wife Ajanta (37), his mother Vidyawati (70), and their two sons, Kartik (16) and Dev (13). The bodies were discovered in the same room, and three loaded pistols were found next to Ashok Rathi's body, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saharanpur Ashish Tiwari told PTI that the police received information in the morning about the discovery of the five bodies in a room of their house in Kaushik Vihar colony in Sarsawa. Upon receiving information about the murdered family, Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh, SSP Ashish Tiwari, SP Rural Sagar Jain, along with the forensic team, arrived at the scene to commence the investigation.

The SSP informed that all the deceased had gunshot wounds to the head, and that the shots were fired from very close range. He said that the recovered pistols were identified as country-made, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether they are licensed.

Police are currently gathering information about Ashok Rathi and his family background, as well as reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, the SSP said. The recovery of the five bodies and the pistols in the same room will be investigated from every angle, and the forensic team has also collected samples from the scene for examination, he added. Citing the investigation so far, the SSP said that Ashok Rathi had received the land surveyor job on compassionate grounds after his father's death and was working in Nakur tehsil. His two sons were studying in classes 10 and 11.

The police have sealed Ashok Rathi's house to ensure that the investigation is not affected at any level. All five bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many family members were found dead in Saharanpur?

Five members of a family were found dead in a colony in the Sarsawa police station area of Saharanpur district. This included a couple, their two sons, and the husband's mother.

What was found near the bodies of the deceased?

Three loaded pistols were discovered next to the body of Ashok Rathi, the land surveyor. All deceased individuals had gunshot wounds to the head.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Police are investigating the background of the family, reviewing CCTV footage, and examining the country-made pistols. Samples have been collected by the forensic team.

Who were the victims?

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Rathi (40), his wife Ajanta (37), his mother Vidyawati (70), and their two sons, Kartik (16) and Dev (13).

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Murder Gunshot Wounds Saharanpur Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors
BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors
World
'Downward Spiral': EU Calls Trump Tariff A Mistake; Vows 'Unflinching' Response
'Downward Spiral': EU Calls Trump Tariff A Mistake; Vows 'Unflinching' Response
News
Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget