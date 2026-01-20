Big Relief For Delhi: GRAP-IV Lifted, Stage I-III To Continue

CAQM has revoked GRAP Stage-IV (Severe+ category) in NCR with immediate effect, after Delhi’s AQI improved to 378 (“Very Poor”) on 20 January due to favourable meteorological conditions and increased wind speed. The decision was taken by the Sub-Committee on GRAP after reviewing the situation and IMD/IITM forecasts, which indicate AQI is likely to remain in the same range in coming days. However, GRAP Stage-I, II and III will continue and agencies have been told to intensify enforcement to ensure pollution levels don’t slip back into the “Severe+” category.

Citizens have also been urged to follow the GRAP citizen charter