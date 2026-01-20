Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Big Relief For Delhi: GRAP-IV Lifted, Stage I-III To Continue

Big Relief For Delhi: GRAP-IV Lifted, Stage I-III To Continue

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 05:48 PM (IST)

CAQM has revoked GRAP Stage-IV (Severe+ category) in NCR with immediate effect, after Delhi’s AQI improved to 378 (“Very Poor”) on 20 January due to favourable meteorological conditions and increased wind speed. The decision was taken by the Sub-Committee on GRAP after reviewing the situation and IMD/IITM forecasts, which indicate AQI is likely to remain in the same range in coming days. However, GRAP Stage-I, II and III will continue and agencies have been told to intensify enforcement to ensure pollution levels don’t slip back into the “Severe+” category.

Citizens have also been urged to follow the GRAP citizen charter

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
