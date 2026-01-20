Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Shares New Map Showing Greenland, Canada And Venezuela As Part Of US

Trump Shares New Map Showing Greenland, Canada And Venezuela As Part Of US

Trump shared two posts on his Truth Social pltaform, showing Greenland as part of US territory. One of the post included a new map showing Canada and Venezuela as part of the US.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared multiple posts on his Truth Social platform that have drawn international attention and sparked debate over territorial aspirations and strategic priorities.

In a widely circulated post, Trump shared an old image depicting himself with European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen inside the Oval Office beside a U.S. flag that included representations of Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as if they were part of the United States.

In another image, Trump is seen with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio holding a mock U.S. flag in Greenland beside a sign reading “Greenland U.S. Territory Est. 2026.” Such depictions have fueled discussion of Trump’s long-standing interest in the Arctic territory. 

Trump’s posts come amid his continued Greenland takeover push that sparked massive protests and tensions in the region. The US president recently stated that following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a U.S. operation, the United States would oversee Venezuela “until such time aspersonaliseanalyse we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” underscoring an expanded U.S. influence in South America. This follows earlier reports outlining elements of a U.S. operation in Caracas that removed Maduro from power.

In another development linked to Arctic strategy, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) announced that military aircraft will be deployed to Pituffik Space Base in Greenland to support long-planned defence operations. NORAD emphasised that this deployment was coordinated with both Denmark and Greenland, even as Trump intensifies pressure on allies regarding control of the territory.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital for U.S. and global security, a point he reiterated following a telephone call on Tuesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to reports, Trump said the issue of Greenland would be raised further at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasising its strategic significance.

The president’s remarks also follow his past suggestion that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state, an idea firmly rejected by Canadian leadership. Trump has repeatedly promoted Canadian statehood and has derided former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in that context.

In his posts about Greenland, Trump framed his stance as essential to protect against potential influence from global competitors, notably China and Russia, insisting that the territory “is necessary” for national security.

He also proposed escalating tariffs on Denmark and other European nations if negotiations over Greenland’s control do not progress, though these ideas have met fierce pushback from European and Danish officials that stress respect for Greenland’s sovereignty and international law.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Canada Greenland United STates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget