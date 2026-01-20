Trump Shares New Map Showing Greenland, Canada And Venezuela As Part Of US

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared multiple posts on his Truth Social platform that have drawn international attention and sparked debate over territorial aspirations and strategic priorities.

In a widely circulated post, Trump shared an old image depicting himself with European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen inside the Oval Office beside a U.S. flag that included representations of Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as if they were part of the United States.

In another image, Trump is seen with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio holding a mock U.S. flag in Greenland beside a sign reading “Greenland U.S. Territory Est. 2026.” Such depictions have fueled discussion of Trump’s long-standing interest in the Arctic territory.

Trump’s posts come amid his continued Greenland takeover push that sparked massive protests and tensions in the region. The US president recently stated that following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a U.S. operation, the United States would oversee Venezuela “until such time aspersonaliseanalyse we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” underscoring an expanded U.S. influence in South America. This follows earlier reports outlining elements of a U.S. operation in Caracas that removed Maduro from power.

In another development linked to Arctic strategy, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) announced that military aircraft will be deployed to Pituffik Space Base in Greenland to support long-planned defence operations. NORAD emphasised that this deployment was coordinated with both Denmark and Greenland, even as Trump intensifies pressure on allies regarding control of the territory.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital for U.S. and global security, a point he reiterated following a telephone call on Tuesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to reports, Trump said the issue of Greenland would be raised further at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasising its strategic significance.

The president’s remarks also follow his past suggestion that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state, an idea firmly rejected by Canadian leadership. Trump has repeatedly promoted Canadian statehood and has derided former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in that context.

In his posts about Greenland, Trump framed his stance as essential to protect against potential influence from global competitors, notably China and Russia, insisting that the territory “is necessary” for national security.

He also proposed escalating tariffs on Denmark and other European nations if negotiations over Greenland’s control do not progress, though these ideas have met fierce pushback from European and Danish officials that stress respect for Greenland’s sovereignty and international law.