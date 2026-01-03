26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Becomes Maharashtra Police Chief: Paperboy’s Journey To Top Cop

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra’s new Director General of Police, Sadanand Date, has had a remarkable journey from delivering newspapers in Pune as a child to becoming a decorated officer who played a crucial role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. On November 26, 2008, then Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Date entered the Cama and Albless Hospital in south Mumbai, where terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail had opened fire. Despite sustaining serious injuries from grenades and gunfire, Date continued to engage the terrorists alongside six constables for 40 minutes, preventing patients from being taken hostage.

Pune Boy’s Rise to Bravery

Sub-Inspector Prakash More was killed during the encounter. For his bravery, Date was awarded the President's Medal. Born into a modest family, Date worked as a newspaper delivery boy in Pune while his mother supported the household through domestic work. Over the years, he held several key positions, including roles in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and as the first Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar.

Led NIA, Tackled Major Attacks

He later served as the head of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), leading high-profile cases such as the investigation of Tahawwur Rana linked to the 26/11 attacks and handling terror-related probes including the Pahalgam attack and Red Fort blast. Date also established Force One, Maharashtra’s specialized commando unit modeled on the National Security Guard (NSG) in 2010.

The 59-year-old IPS officer succeeds Rashmi Shukla, who retired on January 3, 2026. He is also the author of the Marathi book, ‘Varditlya Mansachya Nondi’ (Notes of a Man in Uniform), with a foreword by former top cop Julio Ribeiro, who described Date as a “star in the firmament of police officers.”