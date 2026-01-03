Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Becomes Maharashtra Police Chief: Paperboy’s Journey To Top Cop

26/11 Hero Sadanand Date Becomes Maharashtra Police Chief: Paperboy’s Journey To Top Cop

The newly appointed Maharashtra Police Chief has led high-profile investigations as NIA chief, established the specialised Force One unit.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra’s new Director General of Police, Sadanand Date, has had a remarkable journey from delivering newspapers in Pune as a child to becoming a decorated officer who played a crucial role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. On November 26, 2008, then Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Date entered the Cama and Albless Hospital in south Mumbai, where terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail had opened fire. Despite sustaining serious injuries from grenades and gunfire, Date continued to engage the terrorists alongside six constables for 40 minutes, preventing patients from being taken hostage.

Pune Boy’s Rise to Bravery

Sub-Inspector Prakash More was killed during the encounter. For his bravery, Date was awarded the President's Medal. Born into a modest family, Date worked as a newspaper delivery boy in Pune while his mother supported the household through domestic work. Over the years, he held several key positions, including roles in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and as the first Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar.

Led NIA, Tackled Major Attacks

He later served as the head of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), leading high-profile cases such as the investigation of Tahawwur Rana linked to the 26/11 attacks and handling terror-related probes including the Pahalgam attack and Red Fort blast. Date also established Force One, Maharashtra’s specialized commando unit modeled on the National Security Guard (NSG) in 2010.

The 59-year-old IPS officer succeeds Rashmi Shukla, who retired on January 3, 2026. He is also the author of the Marathi book, ‘Varditlya Mansachya Nondi’ (Notes of a Man in Uniform), with a foreword by former top cop Julio Ribeiro, who described Date as a “star in the firmament of police officers.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new Director General of Police in Maharashtra?

Sadanand Date is the new Director General of Police in Maharashtra. He has a distinguished career marked by bravery and leadership.

What significant role did Sadanand Date play during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks?

As Additional Commissioner of Police, Date bravely entered Cama and Albless Hospital, engaging terrorists and preventing hostages despite sustaining injuries.

What accolades has Sadanand Date received for his bravery?

For his bravery during the 26/11 attacks, Sadanand Date was awarded the President's Medal. He also established Maharashtra's specialized commando unit, Force One.

What other notable positions has Sadanand Date held?

Date has served in key roles at the CBI, ATS, and as the first Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar. He also headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Police Terrorist Attack Maharashtra NIA 26/11 Mumbai
