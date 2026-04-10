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HomeCitiesSabarimala Ghee Scam: Kerala HC Gives Vigilance Bureau 30 More Days To Complete Probe

Sabarimala Ghee Scam: Kerala HC Gives Vigilance Bureau 30 More Days To Complete Probe

Kerala HC gave VACB 30 more days to probe the Sabarimala ghee fund scam after nine more TDB staff came under suspicion. Poor records delayed the investigation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Court grants vigilance bureau 30 days more for probe.
  • Nine more TDB staff suspected in ghee sale scam.
  • Poor record-keeping significantly hampers investigation progress.

The Kerala High Court has given the vigilance bureau 30 days more to conclude its probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds by TDB employees in relation to the sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' -- a sacred offering sold to devotees at the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar granted the additional time after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) informed it that nine more Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) staff are suspected of being involved in the scam and their roles have to investigated.

The Bureau had initially registered an FIR against 33 people in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds from sale of the 'ghee'.

The VACB also told the court that careless and improper maintenance of records by the TDB has significantly hampered the progress of the investigation, making it difficult to complete the same within the stipulated time.

Taking note of the submissions by the probe agency, the court said it was satisfied that the request for additional time was justified.

"Accordingly, a further period of 30 days is granted to conclude the investigation. We direct the Bureau to seek permission of this court prior to submitting the final report," the bench said.

It also directed the VACB to conduct a comprehensive and exhaustive probe, clearly identifying and fixing the role of each and every individual involved, and to proceed in accordance with the law so that appropriate action may be taken without delay.

The court had in January directed the VACB to register a case and constitute a team of "upright and competent officers" to investigate it.

The orders came in a petition initiated by the court on its own following a report by the TDB's Chief Vigilance and Security Officer pointing out that the sale proceeds of 16,628 packets of ghee sold at the shrine have not been remitted to the Devaswom account.

Besides that, the report also revealed that there was a shortage of 22,565 packets of ghee during the period from December 27, 2025 to January 2, 2026, leading to a loss of revenue of Rs 22,65,500 to the Devaswom. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kerala High Court's latest order regarding the TDB ghee scam?

The Kerala High Court has granted the vigilance bureau an additional 30 days to conclude its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds from the sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee'.

Why was additional time needed for the investigation?

The vigilance bureau informed the court that nine more TDB staff are suspected and need to be investigated, and that poor record-keeping by TDB has hampered progress.

How many people were initially booked in connection with the scam?

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) initially registered an FIR against 33 people in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds.

What prompted the court to initiate this investigation?

The court initiated the investigation based on a report by the TDB's Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, which highlighted unremitted sale proceeds and a shortage of ghee packets.

What was the financial impact of the alleged misappropriation?

The report indicated a loss of revenue of Rs 22,65,500 to the Devaswom due to a shortage of 22,565 packets of ghee.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sabrimala Temple Kerala High Court Kerala Sabrimala Ghee Fund Scam
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