RSS Activist Dies By Suicide After Being Denied BJP Ticket For Local Polls In Kerala

An RSS activist, Anand K Thampi, died by suicide on Saturday after allegedly being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala. Thampi, a resident of Thrikkannapuram ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was discovered hanging in a shed at his home in the evening.

According to police, Thampi had set his eyes on contesting the polls as a BJP candidate from the Thrikkannapuram ward, only to be left devastated when his name did not appear on the party’s candidate list.

He later expressed his intention to run as an independent in a social media post. Prior to his death, Thampi reportedly sent WhatsApp messages to friends, alleging that local RSS and BJP leaders had sidelined him due to pressure from a sand-smuggling mafia operating in the area, news agency PTI reported.​

Police stated that Thampi’s friends rushed to his residence after reading his distressing message, but despite their efforts, he succumbed later that day.​

BJP And Shiv Sena Respond; Probe Launched

Local BJP leaders rejected claims that Thampi ever approached them for a ticket, emphasising that his death should not be directly linked to the party’s selection process. BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar described the incident as shocking and assured that the matter would be thoroughly examined.​

District BJP officials insisted that none of Thampi’s grievances were connected to the official nomination lists and promised to investigate all allegations raised in his messages.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders confirmed that Thampi had sought their backing after being denied a BJP ticket, even meeting party officials at his hotel on Friday before signing up as a Shiv Sena member and launching his campaign Saturday morning.​

Thampi’s final messages accused RSS and BJP leadership of neglect and influence by criminal interests. He expressed regret over joining these organisations, stating, “It doesn’t matter where my body is buried, but I humbly request that BJP and RSS workers not be allowed to see my mortal remains. I consider this the biggest mistake I made in life”.​

Police have started an official investigation and will register a case in accordance with statements from Thampi’s family.