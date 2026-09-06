Patient Declared Dead At MP Hospital Found Alive Before Being Taken Home

A serious incident raising questions over healthcare services has been reported from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, where a critically ill patient was allegedly declared dead during treatment. His family began making arrangements to take him home and even booked a hearse.

However, before the patient could be taken out of the hospital, the family noticed that he was breathing and showing signs of life.

Family Books Hearse After Patient Declared Dead

The incident involves Girja Prasad, a resident of Sidhi, who was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in critical condition.

During treatment, doctors allegedly declared him dead. Following this, his family began preparations to take the body home and booked a vehicle to transport it.

However, when the family members looked at the patient closely, they said they noticed movement in his body and saw that he was breathing. They immediately informed hospital staff and doctors.

The development triggered confusion at the hospital. The patient was shifted back for treatment and medical care was resumed.

First-Year Student Examined Patient

Dr PK Baghel, HOD of the Medicine Department at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, said the patient had been examined by a first-year student before he was declared dead. It was later found that the patient was alive.

The patient is currently said to be in critical condition and continues to receive treatment.

Dr Baghel said the incident could potentially be linked to a rare medical condition and mentioned the possibility of Lazarus Syndrome. In medical terms, it refers to a rare phenomenon in which spontaneous return of blood circulation occurs after cardiac arrest.