India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesPatient Declared Dead At MP Hospital Found Alive Before Being Taken Home

Patient Declared Dead At MP Hospital Found Alive Before Being Taken Home

The patient is currently said to be in critical condition and continues to receive treatment.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

A serious incident raising questions over healthcare services has been reported from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, where a critically ill patient was allegedly declared dead during treatment. His family began making arrangements to take him home and even booked a hearse.

However, before the patient could be taken out of the hospital, the family noticed that he was breathing and showing signs of life.

Family Books Hearse After Patient Declared Dead

The incident involves Girja Prasad, a resident of Sidhi, who was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in critical condition.

During treatment, doctors allegedly declared him dead. Following this, his family began preparations to take the body home and booked a vehicle to transport it.

However, when the family members looked at the patient closely, they said they noticed movement in his body and saw that he was breathing. They immediately informed hospital staff and doctors.

The development triggered confusion at the hospital. The patient was shifted back for treatment and medical care was resumed.

First-Year Student Examined Patient

Dr PK Baghel, HOD of the Medicine Department at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, said the patient had been examined by a first-year student before he was declared dead. It was later found that the patient was alive.

The patient is currently said to be in critical condition and continues to receive treatment.

Dr Baghel said the incident could potentially be linked to a rare medical condition and mentioned the possibility of Lazarus Syndrome. In medical terms, it refers to a rare phenomenon in which spontaneous return of blood circulation occurs after cardiac arrest.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh MP Hospital Rewa News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Jaipur Councillor Polls: 9 BJP Candidates With Law Degrees, Congress Has MA-MCom Faces
Jaipur Councillor Polls: 9 BJP Candidates With Law Degrees, Congress Has MA-MCom Faces
Cities
Delhi Traffic To Be Affected Today For BRICS Summit Motorcade Rehearsal, Avoid These Routes
Delhi Traffic To Be Affected Today For BRICS Summit Motorcade Rehearsal, Avoid These Routes
Cities
Nagpur Woman Dies After Husband Allegedly Assaults Her Over Refusal To Cook
Nagpur Woman Dies After Husband Allegedly Assaults Her Over Refusal To Cook
Cities
Ketan Mehta Murder Case: Lonavala Police Make Third Arrest, Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Held
Ketan Mehta Murder Case: Police Make Third Arrest, Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Held
Advertisement

Videos

Political Update: Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Congress Over Jharkhand Paper Leak and Women Ministers
Nishu Azad Case: Hindu Groups Protest in Delhi, Demand Release of Swatantra Bhardwaj
UP Politics: SP Launches PDA Pathshala Campaign, Targets Yogi Govt Over Closed Schools
Saharanpur Mosque Row: Bulldozer Action After Court Order, Mayawati Slams Government
Bihar Flood Crisis: Ganga Surges Above Danger Mark, Roads and Villages Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget