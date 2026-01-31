A retired Indian Air Force officer was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants at his restaurant in Lucknow, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official said on Saturday. The injured man has been admitted to hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

The victim has been identified as Awadhesh Kumar Pathak. He sustained a gunshot injury in the incident, which occurred on January 30 at around 10:30 pm, when he was walking towards his car, news agency ANI reported.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Retired Air Force officer shot at near shopping complex, condition stable; more details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/EHfZSpvVEf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2026

Police Register FIR

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal said a First Information Report has been registered following a complaint filed by the victim’s wife. He added that further investigation into the matter is underway.

"On January 30th, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Sushant Golf City police station received information that Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, currently running a cloud kitchen in the Anshal Chowki area of Sushant Golf City, had sustained a gunshot injury while getting into his car," the DCP told ANI.

He further said that the police immediately arrived at the scene and took the retired officer to the hospital for treatment. "His condition is currently stable. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his wife, and further legal action is being taken," he added.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On a retired Air Force officer getting shot, DCP South Nipun Agarwal says, "On January 30th, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Sushant Golf City police station received information that Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, currently running a cloud kitchen in the Anshal… pic.twitter.com/D41nVfP863 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Police said efforts are on to identify the attackers, while the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being examined.