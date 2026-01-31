Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailants At His Restaurant In Lucknow, Probe On

Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailants At His Restaurant In Lucknow, Probe On

A retired Air Force officer was shot in Lucknow while walking to his car near his restaurant. An FIR has been filed based on his wife's complaint.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

A retired Indian Air Force officer was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants at his restaurant in Lucknow, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official said on Saturday. The injured man has been admitted to hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

The victim has been identified as Awadhesh Kumar Pathak. He sustained a gunshot injury in the incident, which occurred on January 30 at around 10:30 pm, when he was walking towards his car, news agency ANI reported. 

Police Register FIR

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nipun Agarwal said a First Information Report has been registered following a complaint filed by the victim’s wife. He added that further investigation into the matter is underway.

"On January 30th, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Sushant Golf City police station received information that Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, currently running a cloud kitchen in the Anshal Chowki area of Sushant Golf City, had sustained a gunshot injury while getting into his car," the DCP told ANI.

He further said that the police immediately arrived at the scene and took the retired officer to the hospital for treatment. "His condition is currently stable. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his wife, and further legal action is being taken," he added.

Police said efforts are on to identify the attackers, while the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being examined. 

Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure

Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

apoorvag@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh UP News Lucknow
