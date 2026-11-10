Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Sharif, 2007 Rampur CRPF attack convict, shot dead.

He was sentenced to death in 2019 for the deadly attack.

Allahabad High Court overturned his death sentence in October 2025.

Mohammad Sharif, who was convicted in the 2007-08 Rampur CRPF camp attack case and sentenced to death by a trial court, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. The incident took place in the Khajuria police station area, triggering panic in the locality.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire at Sharif and fled the spot. He was rushed to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries, where doctors declared him dead. Sharif was a resident of Badanpuri village.

The police have launched an investigation into the killing and are trying to identify those involved.

The attack on the CRPF camp in Rampur took place on the night of December 31, 2007, and January 1, 2008. Seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw puller were killed in the attack.

In 2019, a Rampur sessions court had held Sharif guilty in the case and sentenced him to death. He subsequently challenged the verdict before the Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court Set Aside Death Sentence

In October 2025, the Allahabad High Court overturned Sharif's death sentence, citing shortcomings and a lack of sufficient evidence. The court set aside the sentences awarded to all five accused in the case for the CRPF camp attack, holding them guilty only under the Arms Act and sentencing them to 10 years in prison.

The High Court also directed that the accused be released if they had already completed 10 years in jail. It further asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take action against officials responsible for lapses in the investigation.

Sharif was released from jail around November 2025 and had been living in his native village of Badanpuri.