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English NewsCitiesRampur CRPF Attack Case: Mohammad Sharif, Whose Death Sentence Was Overturned, Shot Dead

Rampur CRPF Attack Case: Mohammad Sharif, Whose Death Sentence Was Overturned, Shot Dead

Mohammad Sharif, an accused in the 2007-08 Rampur CRPF camp attack, was shot dead in Rampur. The Allahabad High Court had overturned his death sentence in October 2025.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammad Sharif, 2007 Rampur CRPF attack convict, shot dead.
  • He was sentenced to death in 2019 for the deadly attack.
  • Allahabad High Court overturned his death sentence in October 2025.

Mohammad Sharif, who was convicted in the 2007-08 Rampur CRPF camp attack case and sentenced to death by a trial court, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. The incident took place in the Khajuria police station area, triggering panic in the locality.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire at Sharif and fled the spot. He was rushed to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries, where doctors declared him dead. Sharif was a resident of Badanpuri village.

The police have launched an investigation into the killing and are trying to identify those involved.

The attack on the CRPF camp in Rampur took place on the night of December 31, 2007, and January 1, 2008. Seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw puller were killed in the attack.

In 2019, a Rampur sessions court had held Sharif guilty in the case and sentenced him to death. He subsequently challenged the verdict before the Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court Set Aside Death Sentence

In October 2025, the Allahabad High Court overturned Sharif's death sentence, citing shortcomings and a lack of sufficient evidence. The court set aside the sentences awarded to all five accused in the case for the CRPF camp attack, holding them guilty only under the Arms Act and sentencing them to 10 years in prison.

The High Court also directed that the accused be released if they had already completed 10 years in jail. It further asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take action against officials responsible for lapses in the investigation.

Sharif was released from jail around November 2025 and had been living in his native village of Badanpuri.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Mohammad Sharif?

Mohammad Sharif was convicted in the 2007-08 Rampur CRPF camp attack case. His death sentence was later overturned by the Allahabad High Court due to insufficient evidence.

What happened to Mohammad Sharif?

Mohammad Sharif was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. He was rushed to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries, where doctors declared him dead.

What was the Allahabad High Court's ruling on Sharif's case?

In October 2025, the Allahabad High Court overturned Sharif's death sentence, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. The court held him guilty only under the Arms Act, sentencing him to 10 years in prison.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rampur Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Mohammad Sharif
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