Liquor Tax Cut Sparks Political Row As BJP Questions Kerala’s Anti-Drug Campaign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Questioned government's priority for youth regarding substance consumption.

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday criticised the state government over its proposal to reduce the tax on low-alcohol beverages, alleging that it was sending contradictory messages while the Home Department was running the anti-narcotics campaign "Operation Toofan".

He was responding to reporters' questions on the controversy surrounding the announcement in the state budget to reduce the tax on low-alcohol beverages.

"On one side, the state government is conducting a drama called 'Operation Toofan' against drugs. If it is sincere, let it be. On the other side, by reducing the price of liquor, it is showing the way to alcohol for the youth," he said.

He said the government should decide what its priority was.

"Is it to provide a better future for youngsters? Or is it to take youngsters away from drugs and towards alcohol? Let the government decide and say it clearly," he said.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister were sending conflicting messages.

"The Chief Minister is saying one thing while the Home Minister is saying another. They are making the youngsters a 'Toofan' (storm)," he said.

He said people had the common sense to interpret the government's actions.

"What is the message? Is it that every child should give up drugs and instead consume low-alcohol liquor? Let the Chief Minister clarify it," he said.

Alleging links between the Congress and the liquor lobby, Chandrasekhar said he had seen such a relationship in Karnataka.

"There has been a long-standing relationship between the Congress and the liquor lobby. The developments here show that it still exists," he alleged.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)